Boise State University Partners with AithELITE to Advance Data-Driven Athlete and Roster Strategy

MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AithELITE Inc., an advanced athletic intelligence platform built to help collegiate programs make smarter decisions around roster construction, player valuation, revenue sharing, NIL, compliance and long-term program strategy, today announced it has partnered with Boise State Athletics and BroncoPRO with the goal to support the Broncos’ competitive and operational decision-making across their athletic landscape.

College athletics has become a high-stakes business. With transfer portal windows, revenue sharing, NIL negotiations and scholarship budgets all converging at once, athletic departments are under mounting pressure to make the right calls quickly. AithELITE provides the data intelligence that helps athletic leaders turn complex roster and resource decisions into clear, strategic action.

“What we built with Boise State is a blueprint for how athletic departments should operate,” said Michael Vardzel, President and Co-Founder of AithELITE. “As we launch the second generation of our platform, we’re focused on bringing this level of intelligence to programs nationwide, equipping athletic directors and coaches to make every decision with confidence.”

Through the collaboration, BroncoPRO structured player valuation models and integrated data insights to guide roster construction and support strategic personnel decisions throughout the season, bringing measurable structure and clarity to an otherwise unpredictable year.

“The AithELITE platform will help us efficiently evaluate roster dynamics, performance data and team strategy with greater precision as we build specific analytics through our recently launched Edge program,” said Cody Gougler, Deputy Athletic Director, External Affairs & BroncoPRO Chief Administrative Officer. “We look forward to expanding this framework across our 18 sports as we prepare for our transition to the Pac-12 Conference.”

Last year, Boise State launched BroncoPRO Edge, a first-of-its-kind collaboration between Boise State Athletics, university faculty and participants in the Master of Athletic Leadership program. That initiative laid the groundwork for the university’s collaboration with AithELITE to further develop innovative data models that inform competitive strategy and emerging revenue sharing frameworks.

About AithELITE

AithELITE is redefining decision intelligence across athletics through the first unified platform built to integrate athlete, academic, financial and performance data into a single shared intelligence engine. Powered by a scalable data architecture, the platform delivers real-time, actionable insight across the athlete lifecycle, equipping athletic departments with the visibility needed to manage programs strategically while empowering athletes with transparency into scholarships, opportunities and long-term outcomes.

The company’s platform powers two core products: AithELITE Premier, which captures and verifies academic, athletic and financial information throughout the athlete journey, and AithELITE Director, an enterprise intelligence platform used by high schools and colleges for financial modeling, roster strategy, compliance and performance management. Built on a shared data foundation, AithELITE enables a scalable, multisegment subscription model across youth, high school, and collegiate athletics, creating a powerful new revenue engine while establishing a trusted system of intelligence for the modern athletic ecosystem.

Headquartered in Minneapolis-St. Paul, AithELITE has representatives across the United States in key areas such as Charlotte, Atlanta, Miami, Chicago, Pittsburgh, Birmingham and San Francisco. The company continues to expand its presence among the investment and athletic landscape.