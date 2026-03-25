Progress ShareFile Adds eIDAS-Supported e-Signatures to Streamline Secure Document Workflows

New AES and QES support helps customers meet UK and EU compliance requirements, reduce reliance on multiple signing tools and strengthen the foundation for secure AI-powered document workflows

BURLINGTON, Mass., March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress Software (Nasdaq: PRGS), the trusted provider of AI-powered digital experience and infrastructure software, today announced the availability of eIDAS-supported Advanced Electronic Signatures (AES) and Qualified Electronic Signatures (QES) in Progress® ShareFile®, its AI-powered document collaboration solution. The new capabilities allow organizations operating in the UK and EU to execute signatures directly within their document collaboration workflows—simplifying compliance and minimizing the need for separate signing tools.

“For years, organizations across Europe have been forced to juggle multiple tools to meet eIDAS signing requirements,” said Loren Jarrett, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Digital Experience, Progress Software. “With this launch, ShareFile becomes a single secure end‑to‑end collaboration solution that helps customers share, collect, approve and sign critical documents, with confidence in their compliance posture.”

Under the EU’s eIDAS regulation, AES and QES represent the highest levels of identity assurance. Of the two, QES—legally equivalent to a handwritten signature—requires identity verification through a Qualified Trust Service Provider. Until now, many organizations have relied on fragmented workflows or standalone signing tools to meet these requirements, introducing compliance risk, operational inefficiency and unnecessary complexity.

"Digital signatures aren’t optional for us—they’re essential,” said York Irmer, Partner and Head of Digital Management, Allington Investors Group. “When customers can’t be onsite in Germany, eIDAS‑compliant signing allows us to move contracts forward securely and compliantly, without delays or location constraints.”

To address these challenges, ShareFile now enables organizations to meet eIDAS requirements without relying on separate tools or manual workarounds. Customers can verify signer identity through qualified trust services, complete high‑assurance signing within a single streamlined workflow and maintain a clear, auditable record from preparation to storage.

The new ShareFile eIDAS-supported signing experience includes:

Supporting Advanced Electronic Signatures (AES) and Qualified Electronic Signatures (QES)

Integrating with Qualified Trust Service Providers (QTSPs) for identity verification

for identity verification Providing a secure, unified workspace for document preparation, signing and storage

for document preparation, signing and storage Maintaining comprehensive audit trails for regulatory compliance and governance

Streamlined, Compliant Document Workflows

Documents can now be prepared, signed and automatically stored back in their original folders—keeping all content within one secure environment and reducing the risk, cost and inefficiency associated with disconnected workflows. This consolidated approach helps regulated industries accelerate client and employee onboarding, streamline agreements and improve operational efficiency while supporting compliance standards.

A Differentiated, Integrated Approach

Unlike standalone e-signature tools, ShareFile features integrate AES and QES directly into a secure collaboration and workflow solution. Organizations can manage document collection, approvals, signing and storage in one place—reducing tool sprawl and simplifying how teams work with clients, partners and employees.

Supporting Secure, Efficient AI-Enabled Workflows

By keeping sensitive documents and signed records within a secure, centralized system of record, ShareFile provides a stronger foundation for AI‑enabled automation. Organizations can streamline document workflows, reduce manual effort and adopt AI-driven capabilities more confidently without compromising control over regulated data.

The new AES and QES e-signature capabilities are now available in ShareFile. To learn more or start a free trial, visit www.sharefile.com.

About Progress Software

Progress Software (Nasdaq: PRGS) empowers organizations to achieve transformational success in the face of disruptive change. Our software enables customers to develop, deploy and manage responsible AI-powered applications and personalized digital experiences with agility and ease. Businesses of all sizes rely on Progress for the products, expertise and vision they need to turn AI disruption into a competitive advantage. Millions of developers and technologists at hundreds of thousands of organizations depend on Progress every day. Learn more at www.progress.com.

Progress and ShareFile are trademarks or registered trademarks of Progress Software Corporation and/or its subsidiaries or affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Any other names contained herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.



Press Contact:

Kim Baker

Progress Software

+1-800-477-6473

pr@progress.com