Hard Mountain Dew is Making Sure Men Are Ready for Outdoor Drinking Season from the Ground Up by Offering Pop-Up Pedicures

BOSTON, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This spring, Hard Mountain Dew is stepping up to address a problem no one else has the nerve to tackle: the annual re-emergence of neglected feet as outdoor drinking season arrives. Introducing Hard Mountain Dew Man-i Pedi, a one-day-only nail salon takeover in Philadelphia to offer complimentary pedicures to lucky Hard Mountain Dew fans. Philly is one of the nation’s most walkable cities, which means Philly feet have been working just as hard as the people attached to them – and Hard Mountain Dew is here to help.

And Philly isn't the only city getting some love. To ensure drinkers everywhere step into spring with confidence, Hard Mountain Dew is also launching a nationwide pedicure reimbursement program, giving fans across the U.S. a chance to freshen up their feet and their spring drinking routine, too.

How fans can get involved:

Beginning today, fans can book a spot at the Hard Mountain Dew Man-i Pedi pop-up in Philly for themselves – or for someone they know whose feet haven’t seen the light of day since fall 2025. The event takes place on Thursday, April 9, from 4 – 8 p.m. for guests 21+. Every appointment will have drinkers kicking up their feet and sitting back to relax with a crisp, cold Hard Mountain Dew in hand while they are treated to a full spa pedicure at no cost. Fans will walk out with fresh feet and a refreshed palate.

Visit HardDewManiPedi.com to book your appointment now!

Not in the Philly area? Hard Mountain Dew is footing the bill for fans nationwide who get their own ‘mani pedi’ between March 25 and April 9 and submit their receipt at HardDewManiPedi.com, while supplies last. Start spring off on the right foot by reinvesting that salon fund into a cold pack of Hard Mountain Dew.

"Hard Mountain Dew, as usual, goes where few brands have gone before – and that now includes pedicures," said Erica Taylor, senior brand director for Hard Mountain Dew. "Nobody asked us to fix the foot‑neglect problem this spring, but somebody had to do it. And if you're going to roll into sandal season, you might as well do it with an ice‑cold Hard Mountain Dew in hand! Consider this our gift to everyone who's been one flip‑flop away from a very uncomfortable conversation.”

Visit HardDewManiPedi.com for full program details, and follow Hard Mountain Dew on Facebook, Instagram, and X for the latest. For product details or to find your nearest source of Hard Mountain Dew, visit HardMountainDew.com.

About Hard Mountain Dew:

Bold, delicious flavor with the added bite of 5% ABV, Hard Mountain Dew brings the big citrus flavor fans of the soft drink know and love, now with the hard kick of alcohol. Available in a variety of flavors, including Hard Mountain Dew®, Hard Mountain Dew Baja Blast®, Hard Mountain Dew Code Red®, Hard Mountain Dew Livewire® and more, Hard Mountain Dew offers no caffeine, zero sugar, 100 calories per 12oz. serving and a whole lot of flavor. For more information, please visit HardMountainDew.com.

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