ReelTime’s Reel Intelligence “RI” Now Fully Registered and Approved to Pursue Federal Opportunities, Including Within the Executive Branch and Department of War

Bothell, WA, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReelTime Media (OTCID:RLTR), the company behind Reel Intelligence (“RI”) a next generation multimodal intelligence platform, today announced that the Company is now fully registered and approved to pursue federal opportunities, including within the Executive Branch and Department of War/Defense. The benchmark also enables the Company to bid on government contracts and eligible for federal grants or loans.

RI Approved for Federal Opportunities

This approval materially broadens the Company’s potential opportunity set by enabling it to pursue opportunities across the U.S. government, including Executive Branch, Department of War, military, defense, intelligence-related, and civilian-agency channels, subject to agency-specific requirements. This milestone materially strengthens its strategic positioning and market-access.

“This development materially expands RI’s addressable opportunity set at a time when artificial intelligence is rapidly moving from commercial experimentation into the center of government, defense, intelligence, automation, and national-capability planning,” said Barry Henthorn, CEO of ReelTime. “We view federal readiness not merely as an administrative achievement, but as a strategic inflection point that may strengthen ReelTime’s visibility with investors seeking exposure to emerging public companies positioned at the intersection of AI and government demand.”

With federal demand for advanced AI continuing to accelerate, the Company believes RI is entering the market at a moment when investors are increasingly looking for smaller, agile public companies with credible positioning in frontier technology in both government-facing and broader commercial/consumer channels

The timing of this milestone is especially notable in light of the rapidly evolving federal AI landscape. OpenAI has recently expanded its U.S. government work through initiatives including ChatGPT Gov and OpenAI for Government, underscoring how strategically important advanced AI has become within federal operations.

By contrast, Anthropic, developer of Claude, has recently faced serious defense procurement headwinds after the Pentagon designated the company a supply-chain risk and moved to phase out Claude-related tools from Department of Defense use. Reuters reported that the designation was tied to disputes over military-use restrictions and that the Pentagon ordered a six-month phaseout.

Due to the sensitive and potentially strategic nature of government-related opportunities, ReelTime will not confirm or deny the identity of any specific branch, agency, or department of the U.S. government with which discussions may or may not be underway. The Company believes this disciplined approach is appropriate and in the best interests of shareholders while any such matters, if they exist, remain preliminary, evolving, or otherwise non-public. ReelTime will provide additional disclosure only when it determines such disclosure is appropriate and any such disclosure has been approved by all relevant parties.

RI’s federal readiness marks a meaningful step forward in our ability to pursue real opportunities in one of the largest and most consequential technology markets in the world. As public-sector demand for advanced AI expands, we believe RI is increasingly well positioned to enter conversations where adaptability, innovation, and execution matter.”

About ReelTime Media: ReelTime Rentals, Inc. (OTCID:RLTR), doing business as ReelTime Media and ReelTime VR, is a Seattle area-based publicly traded company at the forefront of multimedia production and AI innovation. The company's flagship Reel Intelligence (RI) platform delivers an incorporated multi-modal unprecedented suite of tools for creating images, audio, video, and more. ReelTime has also pioneered virtual reality content development and technology, providing end-to-end production, editing, and distribution services. The company continues to leverage its expertise to transform how content is produced, distributed, and experienced worldwide.

Media Contact

Barry Henthorn, CEO - ReelTime Media

Email: ceo@reeltime.com

Website: www.ReelTime.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including market conditions, execution risks, and other factors described in the Company’s public filings.

Reel Intelligence "RI"

Press Inquiries

Barry B Henthorn

barry [at] baristas.tv

2065790222

https://reeltime.com

4203 223rd PL SE

Bothell, WA 98021

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=-Pv5AHkQWo8