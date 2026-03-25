Gordon Brothers to Bring Cleveland’s Iconic 925 Euclid Avenue Building to Market

Boston, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers, the global asset experts, has been retained to lead the sale of the 925 Euclid Avenue building, a historic landmark office known as the Huntington Building. It is nearly 1.5 million square feet in the heart of downtown Cleveland’s central business district.

Completed in 1924, the 21-story building was designed by the renowned architectural firm Graham, Anderson, Probst & White. This historic mixed-use property features one of the world’s largest bank lobby spaces, accented with marble columns, a green glass canopy and murals by acclaimed American artist Jules Guérin.

As downtown Cleveland continues to evolve, 925 Euclid offers investors and developers a rare chance to reposition a landmark asset for a new era. Whether through mixed use redevelopment, hospitality, residential conversion, office repositioning or another transformative vision, the property provides exceptional flexibility in an irreplaceable architectural setting.

“The 925 Euclid building is a truly exceptional asset with the scale, history and presence to attract broad market interest,” said Jim Avallone, Senior Managing Director, Real Estate at Gordon Brothers. “Its architectural significance and premier downtown location make this a unique opportunity to reimagine one of Cleveland’s most notable properties.”

“I am pleased to have retained Gordon Brothers to spearhead the sale of the 925 Euclid building. Their experience with complex, court-supervised transactions and large-scale historic assets makes them uniquely qualified for this assignment,” said John K. Lane of Inglewood Associates, LLC, receiver for the property. “I look forward to working collaboratively with Gordon Brothers, Deutsche Bank and Cuyahoga County to return this iconic building to productive use and restore it to the prominence it once held within the city.”

Details regarding bidding procedures and timing will be announced in due course. For additional information, please contact 925Euclid@gordonbrothers.com.



About Gordon Brothers

Founded in 1903, Gordon Brothers delivers integrated solutions through our asset advisory services, lending and financing, and trading. With deep expertise in brands, industrial, retail and real estate, we are the original global asset expert, working across business growth stages to deliver liquidity, create security, enable growth and maximize asset value. We are headquartered in Boston with more than 30 offices across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific.



About Inglewood Associates, LLC

Inglewood Associates, LLC is a real estate advisory and receivership firm with extensive experience managing and repositioning complex commercial assets on behalf of lenders, courts and stakeholders.