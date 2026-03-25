newcleo launches pre-application engagement with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission for its first U.S. advanced reactor and fuel fabrication facility

PARIS, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the submission of a letter of intent to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) on 23 February 2026, newcleo has initiated pre-application engagement with the NRC to support the future licensing of its first advanced nuclear facilities in the United States. These activities relate to a 480 MWth Lead-cooled Fast Reactor (LFR) and an associated mixed-oxide (MOX) fuel fabrication facility (FFF). The fuel fabrication facility forms part of the strategic partnership announced in October 2025 between newcleo and Oklo.

The early interactions between newcleo and the NRC are intended to familiarize NRC staff with the proposed facility designs and associated safety approaches for both the LFR and the fuel fabrication facility. These discussions also support the development of regulatory plans and facilitate NRC resource and budget planning.

newcleo is pursuing the necessary NRC licenses for the development of the LFR and the fuel fabrication facility, as well as for the possession, use, and transportation of associated nuclear materials. This early engagement represents an important first step toward establishing a clear and predictable regulatory pathway for the approval of newcleo’s technologies in the United States.

Stefano Buono, founder and CEO of newcleo said: “Our early engagement with the NRC enables a structured and transparent dialogue covering both the fuel fabrication and LFR facilities. This process is essential to ensure that our future applications are aligned with NRC requirements from the outset. We welcome the constructive interactions we’ve had with the NRC to this point, and we look forward to establishing a clear licensing timeline for our U.S. projects, including the advanced nuclear fuel manufacturing infrastructure that we plan to deploy in partnership with Oklo.”

About newcleo



newcleo is an innovative nuclear energy company developing Advanced Modular Reactors (AMRs) cooled by liquid lead, and nuclear fuel from reprocessed nuclear waste, with the goal of delivering abundant, competitive, low-carbon energy. The company was founded by physicist-entrepreneur Stefano Buono following the USD 3.9 billion sale of his previous venture – NASDAQ-listed nuclear medicine company Advanced Accelerator Applications - to Novartis. With over USD 80 million in revenue in 2024, over USD 750 million in private funding, and more than 900 highly skilled employees across Europe and the US, the company has built a network of over 100 industry partnerships and supports its growth through the targeted acquisition and vertical integration of key companies in the nuclear supply chain. Visit www.newcleo.com

Forward-Looking Statements



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