Atmosphere TV Wins Attention for CTV OOH Advertisers

NEW YORK and AUSTIN, Texas, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atmosphere TV, the leading streaming CTV out-of-home (OOH) platform, has partnered with media and advertising innovation research firm MediaScience to prove Atmosphere captures more attention compared to linear and CTV in OOH environments. The new study used eye tracking technology to measure viewership trends in multi-screen restaurant and bar environments, proving how Atmosphere captivates television audiences outside the living room.

Atmosphere’s ability to deliver CTV OOH performance, has led to 141% year-over-year increase in direct sales, attracting advertisers across diverse categories, such as Bank of America, Brown-Forman Corporation, Corona, HOKA, Hellmann’s, Hershey, Modelo, Pacifico and Tito’s, to the platform. Atmosphere is proving it is a premier environment for delivering ad performance, including a 4.5X average incremental ROAS for alcohol brands, and 34.9% average lift in visit rate for dining partners.

"Atmosphere uniquely combines attention and context in a way that hasn't happened before," said Blake Sabatinelli, CEO, Atmosphere TV. "We're serving up a viewing experience designed for bars, restaurants, gyms and airports that is lighter, less cluttered and more original than linear TV, resulting in a stronger impact for brands."

Using eye-tracking glasses, the study found that despite multiple TVs and real-life distractions, Atmosphere content garnered more attention than linear TV content during viewing sessions.

Compared to linear TV streaming side-by-side in the same environment:

Atmosphere content garnered 12% more visual attention during viewing sessions.

Participants spent 53% more time visually attending to Atmosphere’s ChiveTV segments than ESPN segments.

Viewers perceived Atmosphere as having fewer ads (+25%), more creative content (+16%), and more unique, original content (+18%) than linear TV, suggesting a more receptive ad environment.



Atmosphere ads generated visual attention comparable to linear TV and increased performance for advertisers:

Viewers recalled brands and ads they were exposed to on Atmosphere at a 25% greater rate than ads they were exposed to on linear TV.

Adding Atmosphere to a linear campaign delivers a 41% lift in brand recall and a directional 14% lift in purchase intent.

Custom ad units on Atmosphere boosted brand recognition by 62%.



The study findings support the impact Atmosphere is having for leading brands like HOKA.

“Together with Atmosphere, we brought HOKA into the heart of race weekend with high impact video placements across key venues during the New York and Chicago Marathons,” said Allie Tsavdarides, Vice President of Marketing for HOKA North America. "Atmosphere helped us show up in moments that mattered, deepening our connection with the running community and reinforcing HOKA as the footwear choice for race day and beyond.”

About Atmosphere TV

Atmosphere TV is the world's leading streaming TV platform for businesses, offering a portfolio of over 30 original and partner channels. The platform, which was named to Fast Company’s 2024 list of Most Innovative Companies, is designed to be an audio-optional viewing experience, providing engaging content for venues like bars, restaurants, gyms and waiting rooms. Atmosphere TV partners with brands across categories, including Bank of America, Brown-Forman Corporation, Corona, HOKA, Hellmann’s, Hershey, Modelo, Pacifico and Tito’s, and the platform reaches more than 150 million unique visitors per month.