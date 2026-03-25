Fabletics and Khloé Kardashian Redefine Lift with the New PureLuxe Push-Up Bra

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fabletics , the world’s most fashionable, high-performance activewear brand, announces the release of its latest collection in partnership with entrepreneur, fitness enthusiast, and television star Khloé Kardashian. This long-term collaborative partnership has resulted in some of Fabletics’ most successful design innovations – including the brand’s franchise legging, the No-Seam PureLuxe TLC Legging , and the booty-enhancing Seamless Scrunch High-Waisted Legging . This seventh collection aims to redefine and reimagine the push-up bra with the debut of the PureLuxe Push-Up Bra, Fabletics’ first push-up offering that’s designed to give the perfect lift and fit, every time.

“It’s one thing when I’m able to boost my own confidence, but it’s another thing entirely when I’m able to play a small role in helping other women feel their very best,” said Kardashian. “This bra is unlike anything Fabletics has done before – it’s stylish, yet comfortable, but makes you feel pulled together, elevated, and sexy, all while moving about your day.”

The new collection directly reflects Khloé’s approach to life – a beautiful take on how to have fun, while not being apologetic about wanting to look and feel your best both in and out of the gym. From barely-there bras to built-in tanks, Fabletics’ Push-Up Perfect™ styles deliver the same confidence-lifting fit, no matter how you wear it. Available in three distinct styles, the new line reimagines the classic push-up bra for an improved, modern take with removable cups and adjustable straps for a tailored-to-you fit that can be dialed up or down throughout the day.

In addition to the new PureLuxe Push-Up Bras, the collection includes complementary versatile new designs, like the Heavy Terry Cropped Pullover and the Heavy Terry Wide Leg Sweatpant – the perfect pair for a highly stylized laid back look with its super slouchy architecture and oversized cut. The collection also introduces the Elevated Track Jacket, Fabletics’ take on a classic track suit with Khloé’s signature femininity, and the Elevated Track Pant, offering a head-to-toe constructed look. Fans will also be able to purchase the Classic Cotton Cropped Baby Tee, a perfectly fitted tee, essential to every wardrobe, and a staple in Khloé’s closet.

“Everything we create in partnership with Khloé is a celebration of a woman’s femininity, shape, and confidence,” said Kate Williams, Vice President, Women’s Design, Fabletics. “This collection is especially an homage to her – redefining ‘cool girl’ silhouettes, relaxed yet structured comfort, and confidence-boosting support with the creation of Fabletics’ very first push-up bra. We worked closely with Khloé to identify the pain points of a typical push-up bra – lackluster lift, constant adjusting, styles not designed to be seen – to ensure our Push-Up Perfect items deliver a truly upgraded experience.”

Featuring more than 21 pieces of sexy, supported, and comfortable styles in beautiful neutrals that Khloé is known for as well as complementary pops of color that will transition seamlessly into the spring season and beyond, key styles from the collection include:

NEW PureLuxe Push-Up Low Impact Bra , VIP $59.95, Non-Member MSRP $84.95 Available in: Almond Milk/Tonal, Moonlight Peri/Tonal, Berrylicious/Lush Berry, Dark Sienna/Desert Shadows, Black, Heated Red and Black/Classic White

, VIP $59.95, Non-Member MSRP $84.95 NEW PureLuxe Double Layer Push-Up Low Impact Bra , VIP MSRP $54.95, Non-Member MSRP $74.95 Available in: Moonlight Peri/Tonal, Berrylicious/Lush Berry, Dark Sienna/Desert Shadows and Black/Classic White

, VIP MSRP $54.95, Non-Member MSRP $74.95 NEW PureLuxe Push-Up Built-In Bra Tank , VIP MSRP $59.95, Non-Member MSRP $74.95 Available in: Classic White, Almond Milk/Tonal, Moonlight Peri/Tonal, Berrylicious/Lush Berry, Dark Sienna/Desert Shadows, Heated Red and Black/Classic White

, VIP MSRP $59.95, Non-Member MSRP $74.95 NEW Mesh Low Impact Bralette, VIP MSRP $44.95, Non-Member MSRP $64.95 Available in: Almond Milk, Dark Sienna, Desert Shadows and Black

VIP MSRP $44.95, Non-Member MSRP $64.95 NEW Mesh Racerback Tank, VIP MSRP $44.95, Non-Member MSRP $64.95 Available in: Almond Milk, Dark Sienna, Desert Shadows and Black

VIP MSRP $44.95, Non-Member MSRP $64.95 The No-Seam PureLuxe TLC Legging , VIP MSRP $74.95, Non-Member MSRP $104.95 Available in: Moonlight Peri/Tonal, Berrylicious/Lush Berry, Heated Red, Dark Sienna/Desert Shadows and Black/Classic White

, VIP MSRP $74.95, Non-Member MSRP $104.95 Seamless Scrunch High-Waisted Legging , VIP MSRP $69.95, Non-Member MSRP $94.95 Available in: Moonlight Peri, Lush Berry, Heated Red, Desert Shadows/Heated Red and Black/Classic White

, VIP MSRP $69.95, Non-Member MSRP $94.95 NEW Heavy Terry Cropped Pullover , VIP MSRP $69.95, Non-Member MSRP $94.95 Available in: Almond Milk, Berrylicious, Heated Red and Black

, VIP MSRP $69.95, Non-Member MSRP $94.95 NEW Heavy Terry Wide Leg Sweatpant , VIP MSRP $69.95, Non-Member MSRP $94.95 Available in: Almond Milk, Berrylicious, Heated Red and Black

, VIP MSRP $69.95, Non-Member MSRP $94.95 NEW Elevated Track Jacket , VIP MSRP $94.95, Non-Member MSRP $129.95 Available in: Almond Milk/Black, Desert Shadows/Dark Sienna and Black/Almond Milk

, VIP MSRP $94.95, Non-Member MSRP $129.95 NEW Elevated Track Pant , VIP MSRP $74.95, Non-Member MSRP $104.95 Available in: Almond Milk/Black, Desert Shadows/Dark Sienna and Black/Almond Milk

, VIP MSRP $74.95, Non-Member MSRP $104.95 NEW Classic Cotton Cropped Baby Tee , VIP MSRP $39.95, Non-Member MSRP $54.95 Available in: Classic White, Almond Milk, Moonlight Peri, Lush Berry, Heated Red, Dark Sienna, Desert Shadows and Black





, VIP MSRP $39.95, Non-Member MSRP $54.95

Like all Fabletics offerings, the new collection is designed to be size-inclusive, with available sizes ranging from XXS to 4X. Starting this Friday, March 27, the collection is available for purchase in Fabletics stores and at www.Fabletics.com/Khloe .

To learn more, or to stay in the loop on future news, follow @Fabletics on Instagram.

About Fabletics

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in El Segundo, CA, Fabletics is the world’s largest digitally native activewear brand*, fusing style-centric design with cutting-edge technology to deliver fashionable, high-performance active lifewear at an accessible price. Powered by its proprietary Fashion OS tech platform and an innovative VIP membership program, Fabletics offers a uniquely personalized shopping experience to its more than 3 million active customers. The brand has evolved activewear beyond the gym into every aspect of daily life—championing confidence, inclusivity, and self-expression for everyone and every body. Fabletics collections are available online in the U.S., Canada, and Europe, and in person at 120 state-of-the-art retail stores.

*Source: Euromonitor International Limited; Based on total global retail sales in the calendar year 2020 from custom research conducted in October 2021.

Media Contact:

press@fabletics.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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