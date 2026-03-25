PRIDE Industries Appoints Craig Levra as President and Chief Executive Officer

Roseville, Calif., March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRIDE Industries, a national nonprofit leader in creating employment opportunities for people with disabilities, announced today the appointment of Craig Levra as its new President and Chief Executive Officer, following an extensive six‑month executive search that spanned the nation. He will officially join PRIDE Industries on Monday, April 6.

Levra brings a distinctive blend of mission‑driven leadership and large‑scale business expertise, positioning him to lead PRIDE Industries through its next phase of growth and impact. He joins the organization from Goodwill Southern California, where he most recently served as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for one of the largest Goodwill organizations in the country.

Sharing his enthusiasm, Levra remarked, “PRIDE Industries shows what’s possible when mission and business excellence come together. I’m honored to join this remarkable organization and excited to help build on its national impact.”

At Goodwill Southern California, Levra worked closely with the CEO to refocus the organization on its mission and vision while modernizing strategy and go-to-market execution. Under his leadership, the operating group shifted its focus to profitability, delivering record-breaking EBITDA results while expanding mission impact. Levra was also a founding member of GoodwillFinds.com, collaborating with leaders from six of the nation’s largest Goodwill organizations to launch the online platform. He then led the pivot to eBay, establishing Goodwill Southern California as a top seller on the platform.

Throughout his career, Levra has demonstrated deep experience in operational transformation, stakeholder engagement, customer experience, and servant leadership. At Goodwill SoCal, he was responsible for delivering EBITDA and providing employment opportunities for five key groups: people with unique skills and abilities, justice-involved, at-risk youth, those without homes, and veterans.

Levra succeeds Interim CEO Bob Olsen, whose leadership ensured continuity and momentum during the transition.

“Craig’s passion for mission, paired with his proven ability to build and scale successful organizations, truly sets him apart,” said Olsen. “He understands that strong financial performance and meaningful social impact are not mutually exclusive—they reinforce one another. That mindset aligns perfectly with who we are and where PRIDE Industries is headed.”

Prior to his nonprofit leadership, Levra held senior executive and CEO roles in the retail sector, including Chairperson and CEO of Sport Chalet, Inc., a publicly traded specialty retailer with $400 million in annual revenue. During his tenure, he doubled the size of the company, led award‑winning retail innovation, and executed complex acquisition and integration strategies. Earlier in his career, he held leadership roles at The Sports Authority, Inc., the first sports retailer to surpass $1 billion in annual revenue and go public on the New York Stock Exchange.

Levra holds an MBA from the University of Kansas and a Certificate in Public Company Governance from the University of California, Irvine. He currently serves on multiple boards and in business advisory roles, including as a board member of Virco Mfg. Corporation and the Los Angeles Sports and Entertainment Commission.

About PRIDE Industries

PRIDE Industries delivers business excellence with a positive social impact. A social enterprise, PRIDE Industries provides facilities operations and maintenance services, custodial services, contract manufacturing, supply chain management, packaging and fulfillment services, and placement services to private and public organizations nationwide.

Founded in 1966, PRIDE Industries’ mission is to create employment for people with disabilities. Through personalized employment services, the organization helps individuals realize their true potential and lead more independent lives. PRIDE Industries proves the value of its inclusive workforce model through operational success across multiple industries every day.

Learn more at www.prideindustries.com.

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