A1 Garage Door Service CEO Tommy Mello Named a 2026 Most Admired Leader by Phoenix Business Journal

PHOENIX, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A1 Garage Door Service , an established national leader in the garage door service and sales industry, announced today that founder and CEO Tommy Mello has been named a 2026 Most Admired Leader by the Phoenix Business Journal. More than 160 nominations were reviewed and narrowed down to just 25 honorees by a panel of judges who evaluated candidates based on their community leadership, professional accomplishments and personal achievements.

Under Mello’s leadership, A1 Garage Door Service has grown into one of the largest independently owned garage door service companies in North America, employing more than 1,000 team members and serving customers across 36 markets in 18 states.

“Leadership has always meant putting people first,” said Tommy Mello, founder and CEO of A1 Garage Door Service. “This recognition reflects the incredible team we have built at A1. Every day our employees show up committed to serving our customers, supporting each other and giving back to the communities where we live and work.”

The recognition reflects Mello’s focus on building a people-first culture while continuing to expand A1’s national footprint and raise the standard for customer service in the home services industry. In addition to growing the company, Mello has focused on creating opportunities for employees through training and career development programs such as A1 Academy. He has also prioritized community involvement through A1 Cares, the company’s initiative that supports nonprofits and charitable efforts across the United States.

The 2026 Most Admired Leaders will be recognized at an honoree reception hosted by the Phoenix Business Journal in May. The full list of leaders can be found here .