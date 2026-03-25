DEADLINE APPROACHING: Berger Montague Advises Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: METC) Investors to Inquire About a Securities Fraud Class Action by March 31, 2026

PHILADELPHIA, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National plaintiffs’ law firm Berger Montague PC announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: METC) (“Ramaco” or the “Company”) on behalf of investors who purchased Ramaco securities during the period from July 31, 2025 through October 23, 2025 (the “Class Period”).

Investor Deadline: Investors who purchased Ramaco securities during the Class Period may, no later than March 31, 2026, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. To learn your rights, CLICK HERE .

Ramaco, headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky, develops coal mining and mineral projects across the United States.

The Complaint alleges that a report published on October 23, 2025 by Wolfpack Research revealed that, contrary to the Company’s prior statements, the Brook Mine in Wyoming was a “hoax” and a “Potemkin Mine” (meaning a façade) with no meaningful activity since its groundbreaking. Drone footage and site visits reportedly showed no active operations. On this news, Ramaco’s stock price fell $3.81, nearly 10%, to close at $36.01 per share.

If you are a Ramaco investor and would like to learn more about this action, CLICK HERE or please contact Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at aabramowitz@bergermontague.com or (215) 875-3015, or Caitlin Adorni at cadorni@bergermontague.com or (267)764-4865.

About Berger Montague

Berger Montague is one of the nation’s preeminent law firms focusing on complex civil litigation, class actions, and mass torts in federal and state courts throughout the United States. With more than $2.4 billion in 2025 post-trial judgments alone, the Firm is a leader in the fields of complex litigation, antitrust, consumer protection, defective products, environmental law, employment law, securities, and whistleblower cases, among many other practice areas. For over 55 years, Berger Montague has played leading roles in precedent-setting cases and has recovered over $50 billion for its clients and the classes they have represented. Berger Montague is headquartered in Philadelphia and has offices in Chicago; Malvern, PA; Minneapolis; San Diego; San Francisco; Toronto, Canada; Washington, D.C., and Wilmington, DE.

For more information or to discuss your rights, please contact:

Andrew Abramowitz

Berger Montague

(215) 875-3015

aabramowitz@bergermontague.com

Caitlin Adorni

Berger Montague

(267) 764-4865

cadorni@bergermontague.com