SEMCAP Launches SEMCAP Beauty & Wellness to Capitalize on Opportunities in Burgeoning Longevity and Consumer Wellbeing Space

PHILADELPHIA and LONDON, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEMCAP announces SEMCAP Beauty & Wellness to capitalize on increasing consumer passion for living longer and better lives, in partnership with beauty industry visionary Vasiliki Petrou and her firm, The Veralis Group. The growth equity investor announces this latest vertical investment strategy alongside its other transformational platforms focused on AI, Food & Nutrition and Healthcare.

SEMCAP Beauty & Wellness will target influential investments in high-growth, breakthrough products, services and technologies that support the modern consumer’s beauty and wellness goals. The strategy will seek to invest in clinically backed skincare, cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and personalized health solutions and technologies that support an increased consumer focus on living better, longer lives.

To capitalize on this opportunity, SEMCAP has partnered with consumer products veteran Vasiliki Petrou to launch SEMCAP Beauty & Wellness. A globally recognized strategic business investor and operator in the beauty and wellness space, Petrou brings to SEMCAP Beauty & Wellness more than 30 years’ experience at consumer behemoths like Procter & Gamble and Unilever Prestige.

“There is a seismic shift underway within Beauty and Wellness, as consumers increasingly prioritize skincare, beauty and personalized longevity solutions. Wellness has increasingly become a vital, daily, personalized practice rather than a few discreet activities or purchases,” said Walter (Buck) Buckley, co-founder and co-CIO SEMCAP. “No one understands beauty and wellness, and this ubiquity better than Vasiliki. With extensive industry experience and a founder’s spirit, we’re fortunate to tap one of the stars of the industry to execute this investment strategy.”

The beauty and wellness space has continued on its rapid growth trajectory for years and is now estimated to be a $6.8T industry. Products and services supporting wellness and longevity are influencing everything consumers do and are embedded in every decision they make. This is fundamentally reshaping the personal and recreational activities of consumers of all ages around the world and is fueling their willingness to pay for those products and services that expand not just lifespan but healthspan.

Petrou’s success and distinguished reputation in this space is driven by her transformational leadership style and strong founder-first mindset. As the founder of Unilever Prestige, Petrou built a multi-billion-dollar business, within a decade, by identifying visionary founders and helping them scale their brands in a way that maintained their authenticity. At Unilever, Petrou created one of the most influential beauty divisions, acquiring and investing in brands like Dermalogica, Murad, Living Proof, Tatcha, Hourglass, Paula’s Choice, and K18 Biomimetic Hair Science. Before joining Unilever, Petrou spent 19 years at Procter & Gamble, holding senior management roles around the world. This experience gave her a deep understanding of global markets and consumer behavior -knowledge that now powers her entrepreneurial vision.

“The convergence of beauty, wellness, health, AI and technology creates a tremendous opportunity, and I’m thrilled to partner with SEMCAP to capitalize on it,” said Petrou. “In addition to an impressive track record, the SEMCAP team shares my founder-first philosophy and understands that amplifying the founder’s strengths while delivering the necessary financial and operational support accelerates the growth trajectory. I’m excited to partner with this team to create purpose-driven ecosystems that empower founders, integrate science, and promote well-being.”

To support this new strategy, SEMCAP Beauty & Wellness will seek to make majority or significant minority investments in North American and European companies with proven track records and demonstrable sales growth, on both a primary and/or secondary basis. SEMCAP Beauty & Wellness will center on empowering founders and entrepreneurs by connecting them with the scientists, retail partners, and industry experts to drive accelerated growth. Moreover, the strategy will focus on innovation that blends wellbeing with technology backed by science. This marks a significant step toward redefining how the beauty industry approaches health and longevity.

SEMCAP co-CIOs, Buckley and Cyrus Vandrevala, will join the SEMCAP Beauty & Wellness Investment Committee. Buckley and Vandrevala founded SEMCAP in 2020 to invest in sectors that have a meaningful impact on society and are ripe for investment and disruption. Currently, SEMCAP has four vertical investment strategies – AI, food & nutrition, healthcare, and now beauty & wellness.

About SEMCAP Beauty & Wellness

SEMCAP Beauty & Wellness makes influential investments in high-growth, breakthrough products, services and technologies that support the modern consumer’s goals of living longer, better lives. The investor partners with later growth stage companies whose products emphasize clinically backed skincare, cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and personalized health solutions and technologies. SEMCAP provides access to resources and leverages industry networks, connections, and expertise to help these businesses scale nationally and internationally.

Media contact:

Michelle Musburger

michelle@musburger.com

773.230.0629

This release is provided for informational purposes only, and does not constitute investment advice, a recommendation or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any securities to any person in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. This material may contain estimates and forward-looking statements, which may include forecasts and do not represent a guarantee of future performance. This information is not intended to be complete or exhaustive and no representations or warranties, either express or implied, are made regarding the accuracy or completeness of the information contained herein. The views expressed are as of March 25, 2026, and are subject to change without notice. Reliance upon information in this material is at the sole discretion of the reader. Investing involves significant risks.

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