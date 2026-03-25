TrueHOA Finds Americans Spend an Estimated $10 Billion a Year Fighting Their HOAs.

Miami, FL, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- No federal agency tracks it. No state regulator reports it. Yet a new analysis by TrueHOA estimates that Americans spend at least $5 to $10 billion annually on HOA-related litigation and disputes, a massive, largely untracked legal cost center in residential real estate. The estimate covers both sides of the dispute: the $3–5 billion absorbed by HOA associations through operating budgets, special assessments, and collection actions, and the $2–5 billion paid out of pocket by homeowners who hire attorneys, pay disputed fines, or pay up rather than fight costs they can't afford. Nobody publishes this number because nobody has had to. With 370,000 separate legal entities, no standardized financial reporting requirement, and no central authority with the mandate to add it up, the total stays invisible.

"These costs are buried inside 370,000 separate budgets. That invisibility is the problem.You can't fix what you can't see."— Jonathan Gropper, J.D., Founder, TrueHOA

Somewhere right now, a property manager is being deposed. A board is being sued. An election result is being contested. And the paper trail, if there is one, is a stack of proxies nobody can verify, an email vote nobody archived, or a show-of-hands count that exists only in someone's memory.

More than 77 million Americans live under HOA governance, subject to board decisions on budgets, assessments, rules, and leadership that affect daily life and home values. Yet the methods used to reach those decisions belong to the era of dot-matrix printers and carbon copies: paper ballots, email votes, proxy chains, room counts. In practice, these are not verifiable voting systems. They are liability generators.

Today, TrueHOA is shining light on the governance crisis that has gone unquantified for decades and launching the first cryptographically verified election standard built for community associations: Verified Governance.



The Exposure No One Is Talking About

When a vote is challenged, and increasingly, they are, the burden of proof falls on the people who ran the process. That means the property manager, the board and the management company. If the result cannot be independently verified end-to-end, it cannot be easily defended. Not in a dispute, not in mediation and not in court.

The question is not "did we follow a process?" It is: Can we prove the result?

TrueHOA has a name for the systems most communities still rely on: unverifiable governance. It is the practice of asking homeowners and courts to simply accept critical decisions without transparent, auditable, and immutable proof of the outcome and the process used to reach it.

"If it can't be fully verified, it can't be easily defended. The burden shifts to the property managers,the boards, and ultimately the community itself." — Jonathan Gropper, J.D., Founder, TrueHOA

Contested votes fuel disputes. Disputes trigger litigation. Litigation drives up legal and administrative costs, which in turn raise HOA dues and erode property values. Everyone in the community loses.

"Process is not proof. Running an election is not the same as being able to prove its outcome and correctness at each step of the process." — Jonathan Gropper, J.D., Founder, TrueHOA





Why HOA Disputes Cost More Than They Should

For homeowners who have tried to challenge a board election result, dispute a fine, or question how a special assessment was approved, the experience is the same: there is no indisputable proof. Not because the board acted in bad faith, but because the system was never designed to reliably produce any. When a homeowner disputes how a vote was conducted, the HOA controls the records, retains the attorneys, and passes legal costs back to all homeowners through assessments and fee-shifting clauses. Most disputes don't resolve on the merits. They resolve on who can afford to keep fighting.

Those are the costs that get counted. The ones that do not are larger and less visible: homeowners who pay disputed fines because a lawyer would cost more than the fine, elections left unchallenged because no realistic remedy justifies the legal bill, and properties sold early to escape unresolved disputes. These costs do not appear in any budget or filing. They are the shadow economy of HOA governance failure, and they likely dwarf the litigation spending that does get counted.

“Unverifiable means indefensible the moment trust breaks and proof is demanded. Then the problem becomes really expensive." — Jonathan Gropper, J.D., Founder, TrueHOA



A Direct Message to Property Managers and Portfolio Managers

If you manage one community or thousands, you inherit the process risk of every vote held on your watch. Unverifiable elections are not a homeowner problem. They are a professional liability. As HOA scrutiny rises over fees, special assessments, enforcement, and leadership accountability, the standard of care for how communities vote is rising with it.

The question is not whether your current process is legal. It is whether it is defensible when someone challenges it. If the answer is uncertain, the exposure is real.



The Standard: Verified Governance™

TrueHOA's answer is Verified Governance™. A framework built on the premise that every HOA election and community vote should be provable, from the moment a ballot is cast through final tabulation, by anyone who needs to verify it.

Under Verified Governance™, every vote is cryptographically timestamped and anchored. Every participant is verified without compromising ballot privacy. Every result can be independently audited at any time. The outcome is not a claim, it is proof. This is a verifiable standard for how communities make decisions.

The standard goes beyond the once-a-year board election. The best-run communities make provable decisions throughout the year on assessments, rule changes, budget approvals, and governance amendments.

"The best-run communities don't just vote once a year. They build participation throughout the year on the decisions that shape the community. That only works when people know the result is provable from start to finish." — Jonathan Gropper, J.D., Founder, TrueHOA



Free Certification: Verified Governance™ Specialist (VGS)

TrueHOA launched a free online Verified Governance Specialist (VGS) certification for HOA board members and property managers. The program gives communities a practical, credential-backed path to implementing verifiable election and voting practices. Property managers who complete certification can learn best practices to reduce friction in elections and set the tone for positive community outcomes with verified governance™ as a differentiator across their entire portfolio.

Enrollment is open now at TrueHOA.app/VGS



The Era of Unverifiable HOA Voting Is Ending

Communities that adopt Verified Governance™ will reduce disputes, increase participation, strengthen confidence in leadership and protect the property values of their residents. Those that do not will continue to rely on a process that cannot answer the one question that matters most when things go wrong.

Trust fails. Proof doesn't.

Can your community prove its outcomes?



About The Study Methodology

More details of the TrueHOA study can be found at www.TrueHOA.app/press

About TrueHOA

TrueHOA provides easy to deploy verified election and voting infrastructure for community associations enabling transparent, auditable, and cryptographically defensible decisions for boards, propertyy managers, and homeowners. TrueHOA's Verified Governance framework is the first purpose-built standard for provable community governance in the HOA industry. Learn more at TrueHOA.app.