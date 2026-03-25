Sean Domnick of Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa Speaks on Jury Verdict Signals Growing Legal Scrutiny of Social Media’s Impact on Children

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yesterday's verdict in New Mexico , which found that a major social media company violated consumer protection laws and harmed children’s mental health, is drawing attention across the legal community as courts increasingly confront the real-world consequences of digital platforms.

The case, brought by the New Mexico Attorney General, resulted in a $375 million civil penalty after jurors concluded that the company engaged in deceptive and unfair practices affecting young users. Evidence presented at trial included allegations that the platform failed to implement adequate safeguards while exposing minors to harmful and exploitative content.

While the case arises under New Mexico law, legal observers note that its broader implications may extend well beyond a single jurisdiction.

“This is not just about one company or one verdict,” said Sean C. Domnick, Shareholder at Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa . “It reflects a growing recognition that when products or platforms are designed in ways that create foreseeable harm, accountability doesn’t stop at innovation.”

The lawsuit followed a 2023 undercover investigation in which state officials created accounts posing as minors and reported rapid exposure to explicit material and predatory behavior. Jurors ultimately found that the company’s conduct violated the state’s Unfair Practices Act, which prohibits deceptive and misleading business practices.

According to Domnick, the significance of the verdict lies in how it reinforces the role of civil juries in evaluating complex harm in emerging areas.

“As Senator Josh Hawley put it, ‘The only thing they fear is families in a courtroom.’ Our founding fathers understood that juries are one of the most important safeguards we have to protect individuals and families,” Domnick said. “That principle continues to matter, especially as new technologies raise questions the law is still catching up to.”

Legal professionals across the country are closely watching how similar claims develop, particularly as regulators, lawmakers, and courts grapple with issues related to platform design, user safety, and corporate responsibility.

“Courts are increasingly being asked to evaluate not just what companies say about their products, but how those products actually function in the real world,” Domnick added. “That shift is likely to shape the next phase of litigation in this space.”

As litigation and regulatory efforts continue to evolve, the role of the civil justice system remains central to how these issues are addressed.

About Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa

Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa is a leading Florida law firm dedicated to advocating for victims of mass torts, medical malpractice and corporate negligence. With offices in Palm Beach Gardens, Pensacola, and Jacksonville, the firm has a track record of holding powerful institutions accountable and fighting for justice on behalf of individuals and families affected by preventable harm.

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