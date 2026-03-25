Soterix Systems to Attend ISC West 2026, Introducing NexaiQ Neurosen, Private Cloud AI Platform, and Camera to Cloud (C2C) Deployments

DALLAS, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soterix Systems, a leader in device agnostic technology, announced it will be attending ISC West, the largest converged security industry event in the United States, taking place March 25th - March 27th in Las Vegas. At ISC West, Soterix Systems will highlight NexaiQ, its cloud computing platform, alongside its two newest deployment models, NexaiQ Neurosen and Camera to Cloud.

NexaiQ Neurosen is Soterix Systems’ AI-enabled private cloud deployment platform, purpose-built for organizations that demand maximum control, data sovereignty, and uncompromising performance. It delivers the same adaptive, TRUE AI that the company is known for, while operating entirely within the customer’s own network infrastructure—with no connection to the public internet required.

As security and operations leaders face increasing pressure around compliance, data sensitivity, and governance, NexaiQ Neurosen offers a clear alternative to cloud-dependent models. It enables enterprises, critical infrastructure operators, and regulated environments to deploy TRUE AI without sending sensitive data off-site or rearchitecting existing systems. NexaiQ Neurosen offers the benefit of elasticity of traditional cloud without touching the internet.

“Not every organization can or should rely on the cloud, and they shouldn’t have to,” said Bryan Schmode, CEO of Soterix Systems. “NexaiQ Neurosen was built for environments that need absolute control over their data and infrastructure, while still demanding adaptive intelligence that actually learns over time. This is not a stripped-down version of our NexaiQ VSaaS platform. On the contrary, it’s the most robust system architecture on the market. It is crafted with the same operational intelligence and scaling NexaiQ is known for but deployed on your terms. Our user-friendly interface is all behind a single pane of glass, that deploys across your network with no internet dependency, no latency constraints, no third-party exposure.”

NexaiQ Neurosen integrates seamlessly with existing cameras, sensors, access control, IoT infrastructure, and drones, enabling organizations to unlock actionable intelligence from assets they already own. By eliminating rip-and-replace hardware strategies, customers reduce total cost of ownership (TCO) and maximize return on investment (ROI), while gaining faster, more reliable insight across complex, multi-site environments.

NexaiQ Camera to Cloud (C2C) extends the NexaiQ platform with a hybrid cloud deployment model, where video is recorded locally on the camera and securely synchronized to the cloud. This architecture ensures continuous recording even during network interruptions, while optimizing bandwidth consumption.

All video, whether live or recorded, is accessed through NexaiQ’s single pane of glass dashboard. This unified interface enables seamless video playback, live viewing, event search, and system wide visibility without the complexity of managing multiple interfaces or fragmented platforms. Whether deployed in conjunction with NexaiQ’s edge server-based architecture or as a hybrid direct to cloud solution, NexaiQ C2C enables centralized management and seamless convergence across the NexaiQ platform.

Powered by TRUE AI and built on NexaiQ’s unified dashboard approach, the platform provides organizations with the flexibility to design, scale, and evolve their video infrastructure without compromise. Soterix Systems’ continued investment in intellectual property and platform innovation reflects its commitment to delivering proactive, practical AI that drives real operational outcomes.

Attendees interested in learning more about NexaiQ Neurosen, NexaiQ Cloud to Camera, or exploring deployment strategies tailored to their operational and regulatory requirements are encouraged to connect with the Soterix Systems team at Booth #7063.

For more information about Soterix Systems or to schedule a private discussion at ISC West, visit www.soterixsystems.com.

Media Contact

Tiffany Gilani

Marketing Specialist

+19729557555

tiffany.gilani@soterixsystems.com

