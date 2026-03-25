Utah Office of Tourism Celebrates Dark Sky Month with Giveaway to Win A Stay at an Under Canvas Property

SALT LAKE CITY, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the 6th year in a row, Governor Spencer Cox has declared April Dark Sky Month, a statewide celebration of Utah’s world-renowned night skies. Utah is home to the darkest skies on Earth and currently leads the world in dark sky preservation with 28 accredited DarkSky International Places.

This year’s celebration also marks the recent designations of Snow Canyon State Park as an International Dark Sky Park and Bluff as an International Dark Sky Community, expanding Utah’s network of protected night skies and offering visitors another spectacular location for stargazing in southern Utah.

“Utah’s dark skies are an extraordinary natural resource and a major motivator for travelers to engage in immersive experiences and book overnight stays in our destinations,” said Natalie Randall, managing director of the Utah Office of Tourism and Film. “Astrotourism messaging aligns with our vision and strategy to build a long-lasting, dynamic visitor economy. Utah State Parks, national parks, and local communities continue to show tremendous leadership in prioritizing night sky preservation and offering unique year-round programs for both residents and visitors.”

For the first time ever, the Utah Office of Tourism is inviting visitors and Utah residents to enter a VisitUtah.com giveaway for a chance to stay at an Under Canvas property. The five Under Canvas properties in Utah are designated DarkSky Approved Lodging and are committed to preserving starry night sky experiences for guests to enjoy. Participants can enter the giveaway by completing the online entry form between April 1 and April 30, 2026. One winner will be randomly selected to receive a two-night stay at an Under Canvas location in Utah, such as Moab, Zion, Bryce Canyon or Lake Powell–Grand Staircase. The winner will be announced in May.

“At Under Canvas, we believe the most magical moments in the outdoors often happen after the sun goes down,” said Sean Rush, Chief Operating Officer, Under Canvas. “Partnering with the Utah Office of Tourism for Dark Sky Month allows us to help travelers experience Utah’s incredible night skies while inspiring greater appreciation for the landscapes that make them possible.”

A unique natural resource, Utah’s dark skies have proven to be a reliable revenue generator for the state, which in turn improves the quality of life for residents. The trend is expected to grow; astrotourism could generate an estimated $5.8 billion in spending on the Colorado Plateau and support more than 113,000 jobs over the next decade.

Additional contest details, including eligibility and official rules, are available at visitutah.com/stargazing .

Dark Sky Film - here

Dark Sky Images - here

Utah State Parks Dark Sky Events & Program - here

Beginner’s Guide to Dark Skies Exploration - here

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s 2026 Utah Dark Sky Month Declaration - here

About the Utah Office of Tourism

The Utah Office of Tourism (UOT) works to elevate life in Utah through responsible tourism stewardship, with a focus on marketing, stewardship, and development. UOT’s marketing efforts share Utah’s stories in ways that inspire travel, support local businesses, and contribute to the state’s economy. Its stewardship work helps guide visitation and encourage responsible discovery, protecting Utah’s landscapes and communities. Through development, UOT collaborates with partners statewide to strengthen visitor economies in ways that serve both residents and travelers. Learn more at visitutah.com and travel.utah.gov.