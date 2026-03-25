MEDIA ADVISORY: EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin to Open 16th International Conference on Climate Change

WASHINGTON, DC, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WASHINGTON, DC (March 25, 2026) – EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin — who has aggressively implemented President Trump’s environmental agenda, with the capstone being the repeal of the Obama-ear “Endangerment Finding” for carbon dioxide — will be the first keynote speaker at the 16th International Conference on Climate Change (ICCC16). Zeldin will speak at 9 a.m. ET on April 8 at the conference venue, the Hotel Washington in Washington, DC.

The Heartland Institute — with co-hosts CFACT, the CO2 Coalition, Watts Up With That, and leadership sponsor CLINTEL — has organized the two-day event will featuring more than 30 speakers who challenge the narrative that the world faces a “climate crisis” — and they will present the data to prove it.

CLICK HERE to register for media credentials or send an email to jlakely@heartland.org

One of the conference’s other marquee speakers is John F. Clauser, Ph.D, recipient of the 2022 Nobel Prize in Physics for his groundbreaking work on quantum entanglement. Clauser has become one of the most prominent scientists in the world to publicly challenge climate alarmism.

The conference will also host a plenary address by West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey, who was attorney general of the Mountain State when it led a lawsuit against EPA over its ability to regulate carbon dioxide emissions. The Supreme Court ruled in his favor in West Virginia v. EPA, decided in 2022.

Other featured speakers include:

Dr. William Happer , professor emeritus of physics at Princeton University and recipient of the first Frederick Seitz Memorial Award (2015) for his work on climate science.

, professor emeritus of physics at Princeton University and recipient of the first Frederick Seitz Memorial Award (2015) for his work on climate science. Dr. Judith Curry , renowned climatologist, president and co-founder of Climate Forecast Applications Network, and former chair of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences at Georgia Tech. She was among the lead authors of the new Critical Review of Impacts of Greenhouse Gas Emissions on the U.S. Climate.

, renowned climatologist, president and co-founder of Climate Forecast Applications Network, and former chair of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences at Georgia Tech. She was among the lead authors of the new Critical Review of Impacts of Greenhouse Gas Emissions on the U.S. Climate. Dr. Willie Soon, an astrophysicist and geoscientist widely recognized as a leading authority on the Sun’s influence on Earth’s climate.

Meteorologists Anthony Watts, Joe Bastardi, and Chris Martz are also on the program, as is Lucy Biggers, a former climate alarmist social media influencer who worked with Greta Thunberg and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, but is now communicating climate realism.

A full list of speakers and the conference schedule are available at the conference website.

Panel discussions will cover a wide range of critical topics, including the findings of the Trump administration’s Department of Energy Climate Report, the embarrassing record of failed climate predictions, problems with the temperature and climate records, extreme weather facts vs. fairytales, the affordable and reliable clean energy model, climate science from an international perspective, and bringing youth into the climate realist movement.

“The 16th International Conference on Climate Change is the premier event for scientists, policy experts, and media who want to hear the other side of the climate debate – the side grounded in data rather than dogma,” said James Taylor, president of The Heartland Institute. “With a Nobel Prize-winning physicist headlining a roster of more than 30 world-class experts, this conference will be the most significant gathering of climate realists in the world this year. The media owes it to the public to cover both sides of this debate, and we look forward to welcoming journalists to Washington to hear the science the mainstream press too often ignores.”

The Heartland Institute has organized International Conferences on Climate Change since 2008, featuring nearly 300 different speakers and hundreds of presentations over the years. Video from all previous conferences is available at climateconferences.heartland.org.

For more information or to interview someone on the conference program, please contact Executive Vice President and Director of Communications Jim Lakely at jlakely@heartland.org or call/text him at 312-731-9364.

The Heartland Institute is a national free market think tank founded in 1984 and now headquartered in Arlington Heights, Illinois. The Economist magazine called Heartland “the world’s most prominent think tank promoting skepticism about man-made climate change.” Heartland has organized 15 International Conferences on Climate Change and published the 3,000-page Climate Change Reconsidered series of volumes by the Nongovernmental International Panel on Climate Change.

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