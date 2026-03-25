MBAK Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTC:MBAK) partners with LETSATSI Power in Zambia’s Copperbelt

SEOUL, South Korea and SHENZHEN, China and CHENNAI, India and WILMINGTON, N.C., March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MBAK Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTC:MBAK) has signed an exclusive cooperation agreement with LETSATSI Power South Africa to install and operate 50 MWh of BESS. LETSATSI was awarded the tender to install 50 MWh of sustainable energy generation in 2026 to combat power deficits in the Copperbelt province of Zambia.

The terms of the agreement place MBAK as the exclusive BESS supplier for LETSATSI’s plans to build out Zambian renewable power generation. MBAK will ship additional materials in April to the LETSATSI team to operationalize BESS support to the project. MBAK subsidiary DME TECH (www.dmsel.com) CEO Stanley KIM was key to the successful cooperation agreement.

LETSATSI’s management team have welcomed MBAK, "We are overjoyed and grateful MBAK has seized this opportunity to enter the African continent. MBAK’s focus on high quality, reliability and efficiency positions LETSATSI for continued expansion to underserved regions across the continent.” LETSATSI management expects to install an additional 100 MWh of capacity in 2027 once the 50 MWh Copperbelt project is completed.

Contact: info@mbakcorp.com, press@mbakcorp.com

Websites: www.mbakcorp.com, www.letsatsipower.com, www.dmsel.com

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