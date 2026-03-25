John Snow Labs Achieves the AWS AI Competency, Delivering Scalable, Secure, State-of-the-art AI Solutions for Healthcare

LEWES, Del., March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- John Snow Labs , a healthcare AI company, announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) AI Competency. This specialization recognizes John Snow Labs as an AWS Partner that helps customers and the AWS Partner Network (APN) drive the advancement of services, tools, and infrastructure pivotal for implementing AI technologies, including both generative and autonomous AI systems.

Achieving the AWS AI Competency differentiates John Snow Labs as an AWS Partner with demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success in delivering secure, scalable, and high-impact AI solutions to the healthcare and life sciences industries. John Snow Labs possesses deep expertise in implementing generative AI solutions and agentic AI systems that can reason, plan, and execute complex business processes.

This includes successful deployment of solutions ranging from hyper-personalized content generation to intelligent process automation, leveraging AWS technologies such as Amazon Bedrock and compatible frameworks.

“Healthcare AI requires domain-specific intelligence, privacy-first architecture, and deep integration with cloud infrastructure to drive value in real-world production environments,” said David Talby, CEO, John Snow Labs. “Our team is dedicated to helping customers achieve this by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides.”

The AWS Competency Program connects customers with AWS Partners who possess extensive knowledge and technical expertise in using AWS technologies. These specialized partners help organizations implement enterprise-grade AI systems across diverse use cases, including enterprise knowledge operations, autonomous customer operations, content generation, and workflow optimization.

Achieving AWS AI Competency represents the culmination of deep backend engineering collaboration and successful customer deployments. This enables healthcare organizations, pharmaceutical companies, and medical institutions to deploy domain-specific, state-of-the-art, regulatory-grade generative and agentic AI solutions for the future.

The company has contributed advanced innovations, including its Patient Journey Intelligence (PJI) Platform , a secondary-use data platform designed specifically to meet the requirements of the FDA’s newly finalized guidance on the use of real-world evidence (RWE) to support regulatory decision-making for medical devices. Available now, customers can deploy models directly within their own AWS tenant to meet strict governance and compliance requirements.

By combining John Snow Labs’ healthcare-specific LLMs with AWS-native infrastructure, customers benefit from:

Secure, compliant model deployment within their own AWS environment



Optimized performance using AWS-native models and infrastructure



Agent-based architectures tailored to healthcare workflows



Integrated governance using AWS security and compliance services



De-identification solutions for imaging and clinical data to protect patient privacy





AWS AI Competency designation marks a significant milestone in John Snow Labs’ journey to delivering next-generation healthcare AI solutions to healthcare and life sciences organizations. To learn more, visit https://www.johnsnowlabs.com/ or start using our healthcare LLMs, available on the AWS marketplace: https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/seller-profile?id=961e2d20-005b-4aba-a82b-6fb560567d01 .

About John Snow Labs

John Snow Labs , the AI for healthcare company, provides state-of-the-art software, models, and data to help healthcare and life science organizations put AI to good use. Developer of Medical LLMs, Healthcare NLP, Spark NLP, the Generative AI Lab, and the Patient Journeys Platform, John Snow Labs’ award-winning medical AI software powers the world’s leading academic medical centers, pharmaceuticals, and health technology companies. Creator and host of the Applied AI Summit (formerly the NLP Summit), the company is committed to further educating and advancing the global AI community.

Contact

Gina Devine

Head of Communications

John Snow Labs

gina@johnsnowlabs.com