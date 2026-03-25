Bond to Ring the Nasdaq Closing Bell Today at 4:00 PM Eastern Time

NEW YORK, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Our Bond, Inc. (“Bond”) (NASDAQ: OBAI), the creator of the world’s first AI-powered Preventative Personal Security platform adopted by leading multinational companies, today announced that it will ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times square at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time today, Wednesday, March 25, 2026. The bell ringing ceremony will be held in honor of Bond’s recent listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market and will be live-streamed here: https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony.

Additionally, Founder & CEO, Doron Kempel, will appear as a featured guest on Cheddar TV today at approximately 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time. To listen to the interview, please go to the Cheddar website at https://cheddar.com/live.

Doron Kempel, Founder & CEO, commented, “Today we’re recognizing an important moment in Bond’s journey. Ringing the Nasdaq Closing Bell marks our recent listing and the hard work of our team that continues to drive forward our mission of using AI to democratize personal security. We are satisfied to have built a platform that shifts safety from reactive to preventative and enhances the personal security of so many people; and we look forward to accelerating our impact globally.”

About Bond

Bond is an international company headquartered in New York City — with command centers around the world — that is redefining personal security through its AI-powered Preventative Personal Security platform. The company has invested more than $100 million to date in its technology, operations, and global expansion.

Bond is trusted by leading corporations, cities, and universities, and has already supported more than 1.4 million security service requests, including over 10,000 emergencies and life-saving interventions. Bond operates in 28 countries and growing, positioning itself as a new global standard for personal security and peace of mind. Additional information about the Company is available at: www.ourbond.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recent Registration Statement on Form S-1, under the caption “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, or any updates discussed under the caption “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC, copies of which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. TG-17, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise that occur after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

212-671-1020

OBAI@crescendo-ir.com