EdgeMode Expands AI Infrastructure Pipeline to 4.35GW in Spain, Establishing One of Europe’s Largest AI Development Platforms

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EdgeMode, Inc. (OTC: EDGM), a global energy and AI data center infrastructure company, today announced an enhancement to its strategic Joint Venture Agreement with Blackberry AIF, S.L. (BAIF) significantly accelerating the Company’s AI infrastructure development pipeline and strengthening its long-term strategic partnership.

Following the execution of the agreement, EdgeMode now has approximately 4.35 gigawatts (GW) of AI data center capacity under development in Spain, positioning the Company as the largest AI infrastructure development portfolio in Europe.

The updated agreement reflects a rapid acceleration in development capacity, bringing the total capacity under development in Spain to 4,350MW.

Rapid Expansion of AI Infrastructure Pipeline

The expansion represents an increase in the active development pipeline and further strengthens EdgeMode’s position as a leading developer of power-secured AI infrastructure in Europe.

This rapid acceleration reflects:

Strong demand for AI-ready data center capacity

Continued expansion of development opportunities

Optimization and scaling of existing projects

Deepening collaboration between EdgeMode and Blackberry AIF

The expanded 4.35GW portfolio represents one of the most significant concentrations of AI infrastructure capacity currently under development in Europe.

Strengthened Strategic Partnership with Blackberry AIF

As part of the Addendum, EdgeMode and Blackberry AIF reaffirmed their intention to continue expanding their strategic relationship and jointly develop additional AI data center and Energy infrastructure projects.

The agreement confirms:

Continued collaboration on future AI infrastructure developments

Expansion of the existing pipeline

Long-term strategic alignment between the parties

This reinforces the joint venture as a scalable development platform capable of delivering multi-gigawatt AI infrastructure across Spain and broader European market.

Positioned to Capture AI Infrastructure Demand

The rapid growth of EdgeMode’s pipeline comes at a time of accelerating global demand for AI infrastructure, where power availability, speed of deployment, and scale are the primary constraints.

EdgeMode’s development model focuses on:

Power-secured AI campuses

Rapid progression to Ready-to-Build (RTB)

Capital-efficient development strategy

Strategic partnerships with local execution teams

With 4.35GW now under development, EdgeMode is uniquely positioned to support hyperscalers, AI operators, and infrastructure investors seeking scalable, power-secure deployments which are independent of Grid connections and reduce time to power.

Leadership Commentary

Charlie Faulkner, CEO of EdgeMode, commented:

“This agreement represents a major milestone for EdgeMode. Expanding our development pipeline to 4.35GW and strengthening our partnership with Blackberry AIF positions us as the largest AI infrastructure developer in Europe.

“The scale of this pipeline, speed of execution, combined with our power-first development strategy, places EdgeMode at the center of the accelerating AI infrastructure build-out across Europe.

“We are building a long-term platform designed to deliver AI infrastructure at speed and scale, and this agreement significantly accelerates that vision and our clients time to power.”

About EdgeMode:

EdgeMode develops scalable AI-ready data center campuses and integrated energy infrastructure across strategic global markets. The company focuses on power-secured developments aligned to accelerating AI and high-performance compute demand.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding EdgeMode’s plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events, future financial performance, expected market growth, construction timelines, and expansion potential. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to, risks related to integration of acquired assets, construction delays or cost overruns, challenges in client acquisition, changes in demand for AI and HPC infrastructure, regulatory changes, availability and cost of power, and general economic and market conditions. EdgeMode undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

Company Contact:

Charlie Faulkner

Chief Executive Officer

EdgeMode Inc.

hello@edgemode.io