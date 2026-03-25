BYDFi Expands European Reach with Next Block Expo 2026 Sponsorship in Warsaw

WARSAW, Poland, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global crypto trading platform BYDFi is participating as a sponsor of Next Block Expo 2026, held March 24–25 in Warsaw, Poland. Now in its sixth edition, NBX positions itself as one of the largest crypto and blockchain gatherings in Central and Eastern Europe, with the 2026 event expanding into a larger venue and bringing together thousands of attendees, more than 140 speakers, and dozens of Web3 brands, builders, investors, and regulators for two days of networking, dealmaking, and industry discussion.





BYDFi at Next Block Expo 2026

Next Block Expo 2026 brings together keynotes, panels, workshops, networking formats, and side-event activations. The agenda spans themes such as DeFi and RWA, trading and investing, legal and compliance, infrastructure, AI, gaming, and startup fundraising, with features including a dedicated networking zone, investor speed-dating, a startup pitch arena, and a Web3 gaming zone. The event’s speaker lineup includes figures such as Robby Yung of Animoca Brands, Marouane Essaidi of the Solana Foundation, and Sławomir Mentzen, a Member of the Polish Parliament, underscoring the event’s role as a meeting point for markets, policy, and product builders.

At the event, the BYDFi team is on site to meet attendees, exchange product insights, and take part in the broader conversation around trading infrastructure and user experience. As part of its booth activation, BYDFi is introducing a mystery blind-box giveaway featuring limited-edition merchandise, including Newcastle United co-branded items tied to BYDFi’s ongoing partnership with the club, which is drawing strong visitor interest on the expo floor.





Built for Reliability in a Multi-Market Trading Environment

BYDFi sees NBX as a timely setting to show what it stands for as a platform built for reliability. As the market continues to mature, BYDFi believes long-term trust is earned through clear communication, consistent standards, and a responsible approach to market participation. In this context, BYDFi’s presence at NBX is also about engaging with the broader European blockchain community in a way that reflects stability, discipline, and a long-term user-first commitment.

Michael, Co-founder and CEO of BYDFi, said:



“Next Block Expo brings together the conversations that matter most right now — infrastructure, regulation, product design, and how people actually participate in the market. For BYDFi, it is a valuable chance to listen, connect, and keep improving a trading experience that is built for reliability and trusted over time.”



Ahead of BYDFi’s 6th Anniversary

BYDFi’s participation in Warsaw also comes just ahead of a major milestone for the platform. Starting April 1, BYDFi will begin celebrating its 6th anniversary, with a full month of community-facing activities planned across platform campaigns, limited-time rewards, and exclusive X-based activations. The anniversary program is designed to mark BYDFi’s continued growth since launch in 2020 while giving both existing and new users additional ways to engage with the platform.

BYDFi is also preparing additional surprises for new users as part of the anniversary season. For those who have not yet joined BYDFi, this may be a timely opportunity to get familiar with the platform and upcoming community activities. Registration is available at https://www.bydfi.com/en/register

About BYDFi

Established in 2020, BYDFi is a global crypto trading platform that combines the power of a centralized exchange (CEX) with an integrated onchain trading module. BYDFi is Newcastle United’s Exclusive Official Crypto Exchange Partner. Recognized by Forbes as one of the Best Crypto Exchanges In Canada For 2026, BYDFi offers intuitive, low-fee trading across Spot and Perpetual Contracts to Copy Trading, and Automated Crypto Trading Bots, empowering both new and experienced traders to navigate digital assets with confidence.

BYDFi is dedicated to delivering a world-class crypto trading experience for every user.

BUIDL Your Dream Finance.

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