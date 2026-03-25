Allyon Introduces MedAllyon as the New Brand for Its Healthcare Staffing Solutions

ATLANTA, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allyon, a mission-first, people-powered Federal technology solutions partner, today announced the launch of MedAllyon, a dedicated brand representing the company’s existing healthcare staffing solutions business.

The new MedAllyon brand establishes a clearer identity for Allyon’s healthcare staffing solutions while allowing the Allyon name to focus exclusively on the company’s growth-minded Federal technology solutions business. MedAllyon will represent all healthcare staffing solutions moving forward, while operating as a “doing business as" (DBA) under Allyon.

Healthcare staffing solutions have been part of Allyon’s service portfolio for nearly a decade. During that time, the company has supported hospitals, clinics, and healthcare organizations by placing clinical and non-clinical professionals in roles that help care teams operate effectively. This relationship driven approach to talent acquisition and placement has helped Allyon build lasting partnerships with both healthcare professionals and the organizations they serve.

“Our healthcare staffing and Federal technology solutions businesses have always served very different markets, and those differences are only becoming more pronounced,” said Allyon Chairperson and CEO Rebekah Barr. “Launching the MedAllyon brand gives us the opportunity to connect more directly with healthcare organizations and professionals while allowing the Allyon brand to stay focused on the Federal missions we support. We’re excited about the clarity this brings and the stronger relationships it will help us build in both markets.”

While the MedAllyon brand identity is new, the people, leadership, and operational structure behind the healthcare staffing solutions business remains the same. MedAllyon will continue connecting healthcare organizations with qualified professionals through a people-centered approach that emphasizes trust, responsiveness, and thoughtful placement.

“Growth starts with clarity of mission,” said Allyon President and Chief Strategy Officer Tony Barrett. “With distinct brands, we can build clearer strategies, communicate more directly with our stakeholders, and focus on the challenges that matter most in each market. That clarity positions both Allyon and MedAllyon to grow in a more intentional way.”

As part of this structure, MedAllyon operates as a DBA of Allyon, serving as the brand representing Allyon’s healthcare staffing solutions business rather than a separate legal entity.

All healthcare staffing solutions agreements and operations have always been executed through Allyon and will continue to be. Existing agreements remain in effect with Allyon and do not need to be updated.

For customers and partners, this change is in name only. Business operations, contracts, administrative processes, and the teams supporting those relationships remain the same.

No action is required from current customers or partners. In the unlikely event the MedAllyon brand transition creates any questions or administrative issues, Allyon will work directly with stakeholders to communicate clearly and resolve them quickly.

“MedAllyon is an extension of the company our customers, partners, and employees already know and trust,” said Allyon Chief Operating Officer and Chief People Officer Gina Fritz. “Our values, our people, and the way we operate remain exactly the same. What our stakeholders can expect moving forward is the same level of partnership, responsiveness, and operational continuity that has always defined Allyon.”

About MedAllyon

MedAllyon delivers healthcare staffing solutions that connect healthcare organizations with skilled clinical and non-clinical professionals across every level of care. Through a relationship driven approach focused on transparency, responsiveness, and thoughtful placement, MedAllyon helps healthcare professionals advance their careers while helping organizations maintain strong, reliable care teams.

MedAllyon is a WBENC certified Woman Owned Small Business and operates as a brand of Allyon. Learn more at https://MedAllyon.com and follow MedAllyon on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/MedAllyon-healthcare.

About Allyon

Allyon is a mission-first, people-powered Federal solutions partner providing expertise in Cybersecurity, Enterprise IT, Cloud Infrastructure & Engineering, and Program Management. Built on collaboration, trust, and purpose, Allyon empowers the people who make missions possible, including employees, partners, customers, and government leaders.

With more than 15 years of experience supporting Defense, Intelligence, and Civilian agencies, Allyon delivers secure and scalable solutions that drive results where they matter most. Mission success happens through people, and Allyon is built to empower them.

Learn more at https://allyon.com and follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/allyon-inc/.

Contact

Ty Sigmon

Allyon Director of Marketing and Communications

marcom@allyon.com

