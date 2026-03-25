Sustainable Packaging Market Size to Hit USD 680.73 Billion by 2035, Driven by Eco-Friendly Packaging Demand and Regulatory Pressure | SNS Insider

Austin, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sustainable Packaging Market size was valued at USD 343.47 billion in 2025 and is anticipated to touch USD 680.73 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.08% over the forecast period.

Growing regulatory pressure on single-use plastics, brand owners' pledges to circular economy goals, and customer demand for sustainable product packaging in the food, personal care, and e-commerce sectors are the main factors propelling the market's expansion.





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The U.S. Sustainable Packaging Market is estimated at USD 104.23 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 206.54 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.08%.

The largest market for sustainable packaging is found in the United States, largely because to the country's well-developed infrastructure for collecting and processing recycled materials, expanding state-level EPR legislation for packaging, and growing retail and restaurant sustainability standards.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Material

The paper & paperboard segment accounted for the highest revenue share of approximately 38.74% in 2025, owing to widespread adoption across food and beverage secondary packaging. The plastic (biodegradable & recycled) segment is anticipated to achieve the highest CAGR of nearly 8.14% during the 2026–2035 period, driven by the increasing demand from food packaging and personal care categories.

By Packaging Type

By 2025, the rigid packaging segment contributed the largest revenue share of 54.62% due to its established production base across glass bottles, metal cans, recycled PET containers, and paper-based carton formats. The flexible packaging segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of about 8.43% between 2026 and 2035 due to the growing need for recyclable mono-material flexible films, paper-based pouches, and compostable multi-use wrap formats.

By Product Type

The recycled content packaging segment accounted for the largest share of about 41.36% in 2025 and is also expected to grow at the fastest rate with a CAGR of around 9.27% throughout the forecast period of 2026–2035. The segment’s growth is driven by its broad applicability across paper, plastic, glass, and metal packaging formats, established PCR material supply chains, and strong alignment with brand owner sustainability reporting requirements.

By Function

The food & beverages segment accounted for the highest revenue share of approximately 34.58% in 2025, owing to the high packaging volume intensity of food and beverage production globally. The e-commerce packaging sub-segment is anticipated to achieve the highest CAGR of nearly 9.64% during the 2026–2035 period, driven by the increasing volume of direct-to-consumer shipments, retailer and marketplace sustainable packaging requirements from major global platforms.

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Regional Insights:

With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.37%, Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the sustainable packaging market due to rising awareness of packaging waste reduction regulations, government-backed EPR framework rollouts, and investments in sustainable material manufacturing capacity in China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

Due to a well-established infrastructure for the collection and processing of recycled materials, strict state-level EPR and single-use plastic laws, and growing brand owner awareness of the commercial and regulatory benefits of sustainable packaging transitions, North America held the largest revenue share of the sustainable packaging market in 2025, at over 32.46%.

Stringent Regulatory Mandates on Single-Use Plastics to Boost Market Growth Globally

The enforcement of EU PPWR recycled content requirements, national single-use plastic bans in more than 60 countries, and U.S. state EPR laws requiring producer financial responsibility for packaging end-of-life management are the main factors driving the growth of the sustainable packaging market share. The market base, the penetration of paper-based and biodegradable packaging divisions, and the worldwide market share are all being driven by these solutions for packaging waste reduction and circular material recovery.

Key Players:

Amcor plc

Sealed Air Corporation

Mondi Group

Smurfit Westrock plc

Berry Global Group, Inc.

Sonoco Products Company

Huhtamaki Oyj

Sappi Limited

DS Smith plc (International Paper)

Tetra Pak International S.A.

Novamont S.p.A.

NatureWorks LLC

Stora Enso Oyj

Pactiv Evergreen Inc.

ProAmpac LLC

Printpack Inc.

Genpak LLC

Vegware Ltd.

Ranpak Holdings Corp.

Graphic Packaging International, LLC

Recent Developments:

In March 2025, Amcor plc launched its AmFiber performance paper packaging platform for flexible food packaging applications, aiming to deliver fully recyclable paper-based pouch structures with high-barrier properties for moisture-sensitive food products across North American and European retail markets.

In November 2024, Sealed Air Corporation expanded its Bubble Wrap Brand paper-based protective packaging line with three new recyclable paper cushioning formats for e-commerce applications, strengthening sustainable packaging capabilities and expanding adoption among North American and European marketplace and direct-to-consumer retailers.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Recycled Content & Circular Material Flow Metrics – helps you understand PCR utilization rates, recycling efficiency, and the transition toward circular packaging systems across materials and regions.

– helps you understand PCR utilization rates, recycling efficiency, and the transition toward circular packaging systems across materials and regions. Regulatory Compliance & EPR Program Metrics – helps you assess the impact of EPR schemes, recyclability standards, and single-use plastic regulations on market dynamics and compliance costs.

– helps you assess the impact of EPR schemes, recyclability standards, and single-use plastic regulations on market dynamics and compliance costs. Sustainable Packaging Adoption & Consumer Behavior Metrics – helps you evaluate consumer willingness to pay, retail penetration of sustainable packaging, and brand-level progress toward sustainability commitments.

– helps you evaluate consumer willingness to pay, retail penetration of sustainable packaging, and brand-level progress toward sustainability commitments. Carbon Footprint & Lifecycle Assessment Metrics – helps you analyze emissions across packaging formats, including the impact of lightweighting, recyclability, and end-of-life disposal on carbon reduction goals.

– helps you analyze emissions across packaging formats, including the impact of lightweighting, recyclability, and end-of-life disposal on carbon reduction goals. Market Transition & Brand Commitment Benchmarking – helps you track how effectively companies are meeting sustainability pledges and shifting toward eco-friendly packaging solutions across industries.

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