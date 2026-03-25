Acentra Health Names New Senior Vice Presidents, Mohamed Karama and Nirav Dalal, to Drive Company Growth and Business Development

MCLEAN, Va., March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acentra Health, a technology and health solutions and services company dedicated to accelerating better outcomes for its government and commercial healthcare clients and the populations they serve, announced today that Mohamed Karama has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Growth Acceleration and Performance, and Nirav Dalal has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Sales Leadership. These appointments advance Acentra Health’s transformation initiatives and position the company for strategic growth.

“As we continue transforming Acentra Health, we’re investing in our growth engine,” said Patty Obermaier, EVP, Chief Growth Officer, Acentra Health. “These talented leaders will help us build on our trusted relationships and growth momentum to meet the needs of our clients and the broader market, today and into the future.”

As Senior Vice President of Growth Acceleration and Performance, Karama will be responsible for strengthening cross-functional execution and accelerating strong revenue growth across Acentra Health. He has over 25 years of global executive leadership experience across healthcare, government, financial services, and technology-enabled organizations. Throughout his career, he has driven sustained revenue growth, led digital transformation initiatives, and established governance and performance frameworks that strengthened organizational accountability and results.

Most recently, Karama served as a senior strategist and board member across multiple organizations, advising leadership teams on enterprise growth strategy, go-to-market execution, and governance excellence. He previously held senior leadership roles at Guidehouse, advising the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on IT strategy and governance; served as a partner at PwC leading advisory practices across Eastern Africa, with significant growth impact; and led U.S. federal healthcare consulting portfolios at Unisys, supporting the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Department of Veterans Affairs.

“I am thrilled to join Acentra Health during such an exciting growth period and am inspired by the company’s mission to innovate solutions that accelerate better health outcomes,” said Karama. “I look forward to joining the team to advance clarity and growth acceleration through sales excellence, market development, data-driven decision-making, and strategic partnerships.”

Karama holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Maryland. He currently serves as a board member of Safe Routes Partnerships in Virginia, a nonprofit that champions safe walking and rolling to and from schools and in everyday life, boosting health and strengthening communities. He also serves as a board member of Global Good x Amani, an organization offering innovative solutions for social impact worldwide.

As Senior Vice President of Sales Leadership, Dalal will lead Acentra Health’s expanded business development and capture management functions. He joined the company in August 2024 as Vice President of Capture Management, bringing 25 years of sales, information technology, and public sector experience to clients across the country.

“I am excited for this new leadership opportunity at Acentra Health,” said Dalal. “Since I joined the company over a year and a half ago, I’ve been extremely impressed with the dedication of our team members as we work to bring value to our clients and the populations they serve. I look forward to partnering with Acentra Health leaders in this next phase of growth.”

Prior to joining Acentra Health, Dalal held senior leadership roles at Optum, IBM, and Hewlett-Packard (HP) Enterprise, serving a variety of clients, including Medicaid agencies. He established sales governance structures and developed data-driven pricing approaches that led to multimillion-dollar deals and a 75%-win rate. He has also led delivery and client relationship teams, including managing operational functions such as customer service; provider enrollment; and fraud, waste, and abuse prevention.

Dalal holds a bachelor's in management science and information systems from Penn State University and an MBA from Washington State University. He serves as Chair of the Inclusion and Multicultural Engagement Advisory Committee for Hood to Coast, a company dedicated to creating world-class endurance races and events that inspire connection, encourage movement, and celebrate the power of community.

About Acentra Health

Acentra Health combines public sector knowledge, clinical expertise, and technological ingenuity to modernize the healthcare experience for state, federal, and commercial partners, and their priority populations. From designing and developing advanced claims, encounter, and provider solutions that drive efficiency and cost savings to delivering clinically focused solution models for care management, clinical assessments, and quality oversight, Acentra Health is accelerating better health outcomes. Acentra Health is backed by Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG), a global investment firm. Learn more at acentra.com.

Acentra Health Media Contacts:

Marnie Keogh

Senior Vice President, Marketing

Acentra Health

703-214-3666

Marnie.Keogh@acentra.com

Lindsey Rodarmer

Public Relations Manager

Acentra Health

240-404-9090

Lindsey.Rodarmer@acentra.com

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