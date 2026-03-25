After Hamilton Watermain Break, Local Plumbers Warn Many Homes Have Aging Sewer Pipes

HAMILTON, Ontario, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recent watermain break in Hamilton’s east end has renewed attention on the aging infrastructure beneath the city’s streets. Local plumbing professionals say the issue may also have longer-term impacts on private sewer systems serving nearby homes.

The watermain, originally installed in the late 1800s, burst and flooded streets and several basements, highlighting the challenges cities face maintaining older infrastructure. In many cases, homes connected to aging watermains may also have older service lines, including materials that are now considered outdated.

While watermains and sewer systems serve different functions, plumbing experts say major watermain breaks can still affect nearby underground infrastructure.

“When a watermain breaks like this, it doesn’t just cause immediate flooding,” said Rob Birnie, owner of Birnie Plumbing and Drains. “The volume of water can erode the soil surrounding older sewer pipes, especially clay lines, which can lead to cracks or even pipe failure in the months that follow.”

According to the City of Hamilton, homeowners are responsible for the sewer lateral connecting their homes to the municipal sewer system. Over time, these pipes can deteriorate due to aging materials, shifting soil, and tree root intrusion, increasing the risk of clogged drains, sewer backups, and basement flooding.

Many Hamilton neighbourhoods such as Crown Point, Gibson, St. Clair, and the North End contain homes built between the 1920s and 1960s, when clay and cast iron sewer pipes were commonly installed. While durable for decades, many of these systems are now approaching the end of their expected lifespan.

Because these systems are buried underground, problems can develop gradually without homeowners noticing until a major issue occurs. Warning signs may include frequent clogged drains, slow draining sinks, gurgling sounds, or multiple drains slowing at once. Plumbing professionals often use sewer camera inspection technology to assess underground pipes and identify damage early.

In some cases, deteriorating pipes may require sewer line repair, particularly if erosion or root intrusion has compromised the structure of the pipe.

“Many homeowners don’t realize that the pipes under their yard can be affected long after an event like this,” Birnie said. “If the surrounding soil shifts or washes away, older pipes are more vulnerable unless they’ve been reinforced.”

Plumbing professionals note that preventative measures can help reduce long-term risk. Options such as upgrading aging water service lines, installing backwater valves, and reinforcing sewer lines with modern lining methods can help protect against future failures and reduce the likelihood of costly sewer repair.

Routine drain cleaning and sewer inspections are also recommended to help identify potential issues before they develop into larger problems.

As Hamilton continues to manage aging infrastructure, local experts say awareness of private plumbing systems is becoming increasingly important for homeowners across the city

Media Contact

Lindsay Mcfarlnd

Birnie Plumbing and Drains

Hamilton, Ontario

(905) 578-4659

390 Lake Ave N Unit 1, Hamilton, ON L8E 3A2

https://www.birnieplumbinganddrains.ca

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