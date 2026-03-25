Relativity Acquisition Corp. Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Instinct Brothers

New York, NY, Las Vegas, NV, Tokyo, JP, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relativity Acquisition Corp. (OTC: ACQC) (“Relativity”), a special-purpose acquisition company, is pleased to announce that in an extraordinary general meeting held today, Relativity shareholders voted to approve the previously announced business combination (“Business Combination”) with Instinct Bio Technical Company Inc. (“Instinct Brothers” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated leader in the stem cell and regenerative medicine sector. A Form 8-K disclosing the full voting results is expected to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) in the coming days.

The closing of the Business Combination is expected to occur in the coming weeks, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of all closing conditions. Upon closing of the Business Combination, the combined company will be known as Instinct Bio Technical Company Holdings Inc. and its securities are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols “BIOT” and “BIOTW”, respectively.

About Instinct Brothers

Instinct Brothers is an integrated regenerative medicine and stem cell technology company operating across the value chain of the stem cell cosmetic industry. The Company focuses on research and development of proprietary stem cell technologies, the manufacturing of stem cell–derived products, and the commercialization of therapeutic, wellness, and skincare solutions. Through its vertically integrated operating model, Instinct Brothers combines scientific innovation, advanced manufacturing capabilities, and branding and distribution expertise to deliver high-quality regenerative health and cosmeceutical products. This vertical model allows Instinct Brothers to maintain rigorous quality control standards throughout the product lifecycle, from the laboratory to the end-user, accelerating the global adoption of regenerative health technologies.

About Relativity Acquisition Corp.

Relativity Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Relativity focuses on identifying companies with disruptive potential in the health, wellness, and technology sectors.

Forward Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intends," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on Relativity and the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting Relativity and the Company will be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date this press release is actually delivered and involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: (1) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the definitive agreements with respect to the Business Combination; (2) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Relativity, the Company, the combined company or others following the announcement of the Business Combination and any definitive agreements with respect thereto; (3) the inability to complete the Business Combination due to the failure to obtain approval of the shareholders of Relativity or to satisfy other conditions to closing; (4) changes to the proposed structure of the Business Combination that may be required or appropriate as a result of applicable laws or regulations or as a condition to obtaining regulatory approval of the Business Combination; (5) the ability of Relativity to meet stock exchange listing standards following the consummation of the Business Combination; (6) the risk that the Business Combination disrupts current plans and operations of the Company as a result of the announcement and consummation of the Business Combination; (7) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the Business Combination, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the combined company to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management and key employees; (8) costs related to the Business Combination, including the reorganization described in the business combination agreement; (9) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (10) the possibility that the Company or the combined company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (11) the amount of redemption requests made by Relativity shareholders and (12) other risk factors described herein as well as the risk factors and uncertainties described in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including its registration statement on Form F-4, as well as subsequent filings with the SEC. In addition, there may be additional risks that neither Relativity or Company presently know, or that Relativity or Company currently believe are immaterial, that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Nothing in this communication should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made.

In addition, the information contained in this press release is provided as of the date hereof and may change, and neither Relativity nor the Company undertakes any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, inaccuracies, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Press Inquiries

Instinct Bio Technical Company Inc.

Email: ir@instinct-biot.com

Website: https://instinct-bro.com/



Relativity Acquisition Corp.

Email: info@relativityacquisitions.com

Website: https://www.relativityacquisitions.com