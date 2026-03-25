Instead Announces Strategic Investment from Skylark Partners

SAN FRANCISCO, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Instead, the AI-powered tax platform replacing legacy software for the nation's top accounting firms, has secured a strategic investment from Skylark Partners.

Skylark Partners is the Family Office created by the founders of 8am, the professional services platform behind AffiniPay, LawPay and CPACharge, with deep roots in the accountant channel, bringing proven expertise in building technology for accounting firms at scale.

"This investment furthers our conviction that now is the time for change in the tax technology space," said Andrew Argue, CEO of Instead. "AI is a massive driving force, and these products haven't changed in thirty years. We're already at nearly 100% of our federal, state, and city government approvals for tax year 2025, and with Skylark Partner's backing, we can go to market with a real focus on the largest accounting firms in the country."

Instead is the first new platform in decades to receive IRS approval to e-file individual and business tax returns, including Forms 1040, 1041, 1120, 1120S, and 1065. The company has achieved approvals for nearly 100% of all government tax filings for tax year 2025 and is on track for complete nationwide coverage within weeks. Its AI agent automates over 90% of tax preparation, with tax professionals completing returns in minutes rather than hours.

The company has already signed many of the nation's top 100 accounting firms and looks forward to being a direct replacement for CCH, UltraTax, GoSystem, Lacerte, ProConnect, and more.

About Instead

Instead (www.instead.com) is the AI-powered tax platform helping accounting firms automate tax preparation and shift their focus from compliance to strategic advisory. The first platform in decades approved by the IRS to e-file across all major entity types, Instead has introduced the zero-touch tax return — an autonomous AI workflow that prepares and files returns end-to-end.

Media Contact:

Olivia Rodi, Marketing Manager, Instead

olivia@instead.com