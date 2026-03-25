CoSuite Expands to Fort Lauderdale, Strengthening Its Presence Across South Florida

Miami, FL, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoSuite, the premium boutique coworking and virtual office provider, has announced the opening of its newest location in Fort Lauderdale, marking a significant milestone in the company’s continued growth across South Florida.

Continuing its growth across South Florida, CoSuite introduces its newest location in Fort Lauderdale. Built for productivity, flexibility, and business success.

With this expansion, CoSuite now operates in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties, establishing a strong presence across the region’s most influential business corridors. The move reinforces the company’s commitment to serving entrepreneurs, startups, remote professionals, and international companies seeking strategic positioning in South Florida’s dynamic economic landscape.

The new Fort Lauderdale location builds on CoSuite’s established footprint in Brickell and Boca Raton. Together, the three locations create an integrated network of premium workspaces, fully equipped meeting rooms, and business support services, allowing members to operate seamlessly across multiple cities under one unified brand.

Members of the CoSuite community in Boca Raton and Fort Lauderdale can seamlessly tap into the podcast studios and video production suites at CoSuite’s vibrant Brickell location — transforming the workspace into a hub for storytelling, visibility, and modern brand building.

A major driver of this expansion is the growing demand for flexible, high-credibility business solutions, particularly virtual offices. CoSuite’s virtual office services allow companies to establish a professional address in prime South Florida markets without the need for a full-time physical office. For entrepreneurs operating remotely or internationally, this model offers enhanced credibility, operational structure, and local presence while preserving global flexibility.

Beyond traditional coworking, CoSuite continues to evolve into a comprehensive business ecosystem. Its offerings include private offices, meeting spaces, community programming, podcast production studios, and digital content initiatives — supporting members not only with workspace, but also with the infrastructure needed for visibility and growth.

The Fort Lauderdale opening reflects CoSuite’s broader vision: to create strategically located, design-forward environments that empower modern businesses to scale efficiently while maintaining a strong professional presence. With three locations now serving South Florida, CoSuite is positioning itself as more than a coworking provider; it is becoming a regional platform for business expansion, connection, and long-term success.

For additional information about CoSuite’s Fort Lauderdale location and virtual office services, please visit www.cosuite.com

Whether you need a physical workspace or a virtual presence, CoSuite supports your business across South Florida.

About CoSuite

CoSuite is a premium boutique coworking and flexible office provider with locations in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and Boca Raton, offering workspace, virtual offices, and video production-ready environments for modern businesses.

Press Inquiries

Maria Angelica

angelica [at] cosuite.com

https://cosuite.com/

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=fnCjq-5_jQc