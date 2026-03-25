Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of AB “Ignitis grupė”

The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group), legal entity code: 301844044, registered office address: Laisvės Ave. 10, Vilnius, which was held on 25 March 2026, passed the following resolutions:

1. Agreement to AB “Ignitis grupė” consolidated annual management report for the year 2025.

1.1. To agree to AB “Ignitis grupė” consolidated annual management report for the year 2025, except for the information on remuneration.

1.2. To agree to the information on remuneration as part of AB “Ignitis grupė” consolidated annual management report for the year 2025.

2. Approval of the set of annual financial statements of AB “Ignitis grupė” and the set of consolidated financial statements of AB “Ignitis grupė” group of companies for the year ended 31 December 2025.

2.1. To approve the set of annual financial statements of AB “Ignitis grupė” and the set of consolidated financial statements of AB “Ignitis grupė” group of companies for the year ended 31 December 2025.

3. Allocation of profit (loss) of AB “Ignitis grupė” for the year 2025.

3.1. To allocate AB “Ignitis grupė” profit (loss) for the year 2025.

4. Agreement to the decisions of the Management Board of AB “Ignitis grupė” of 24 February 2026.

4.1. To agree to the decisions of the Management Board of AB “Ignitis grupė” of 24 February 2026:

“1.1. To conclude the share purchase agreement between AB “Ignitis grupė” and QEIF III Infra S.à r.l. for the sale of 88,369,000 shares of UAB Vilniaus kogeneracinė jėgainė for no less than EUR 109,759,999.

1.2. If AB “Miesto gijos” does not acquire 1 share of UAB Vilniaus kogeneracinė jėgainė, to conclude the share purchase agreement between AB “Ignitis grupė” and QEIF III Infra S.à r.l. for the sale of 1 share of UAB Vilniaus kogeneracinė jėgainė for EUR 2.

1.3. To conclude the share purchase agreement between AB “Ignitis grupė” and AB “Miesto gijos” for the sale of 1 share of UAB Vilniaus kogeneracinė jėgainė for EUR 2.”

5. Agreement to the decision of the Management Board of AB “Ignitis grupė” of 9 March 2026 and to authorise the Management Board to perform the actions necessary for the implementation of this resolution.

5.1. To agree to the decision of the Management Board of AB “Ignitis grupė” of 9 March 2026:

“To establish a subsidiary of AB “Ignitis grupė” – a private limited liability company – for the purpose of carrying out the new commercial activity (to become the founder of the legal entity).”

5.2. To authorise the Management Board of AB “Ignitis grupė” to adopt all decisions necessary for the proper implementation of the resolution set out in item 5.1, including, but not limited to, decisions concerning the subsidiary’s activity and incorporation documents.

Information about the above-mentioned resolutions is available on the Group’s website and at the premises of the Group (Laisvės Ave. 10, Vilnius) by scheduling an appointment in advance via email at IR@ignitis.lt.

Additional information on allocated dividends

The Group notes that the persons entitled to receive dividends are those who are the owners of the Group's ORS at the end of the record date, i.e., at the end of 9 April 2026. The ex-date, from which the Group’s ORS acquired on the stock exchange with settlement cycle of T+2 do not qualify for dividends for the second half of 2025, is 8 April 2026.

The dividends will be paid on 20 April 2026 to the managers of the securities accounts of the Group’s shareholders through the Nasdaq CSD SE Lithuanian branch. The dividend amount, after the deduction of personal or corporate income tax applicable by the laws of Lithuania will be transferred to the shareholders’ accounts held with a respective financial brokerage company or credit institution.

The owners of Global Depositary Receipts representing the ORS (hereinafter – GDR) of the Group must take into account the specifics of legal regulation of the GDRs, market differences and must consult with the GDR issuer the Bank of New York Mellon ( link ), its authorised party or their securities managers regarding the moment of entitlement to receive dividends and other aspects, including eligibility of tax exemptions, application of treaties on avoidance of double taxation and refunding of taxes related to investments into GDRs.

Detailed information on the dividend payment procedure, including the guidance on taxation, is available in the attachment and on the Group’s website .

Other information

The Group will make a separate material announcement regarding the progress of the sale of shares of UAB Vilniaus kogeneracinė jėgainė only upon the closing of the transaction or if any other material changes occur.

For additional information, please contact:

Communications

Valdas Lopeta

+370 621 77993

valdas.lopeta@ignitis.lt

Investor Relations

Ainė Riffel-Grinkevičienė

+370 643 14925

aine.riffel-grinkeviciene@ignitis.lt

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