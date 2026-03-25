eGain Launches AI Knowledge Suite for Retail Banking to Drive Growth, Satisfaction, and Compliance

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN) today announced the eGain AI Knowledge Suite for Retail Banking, a new solution designed to help community banks, regional banks, and credit unions increase revenue, improve customer satisfaction, boost frontline productivity, and strengthen regulatory compliance.

As retail banking teams face rising service costs, tighter margins, and higher customer expectations, many institutions still rely on knowledge scattered across documents, systems, and tribal expertise. The result is frustrating customer interactions, missed cross-sell opportunities, and inconsistent or non-compliant answers, at a time when AI initiatives increasingly depend on accurate information.

The new eGain AI Knowledge Suite for Retail Banking addresses these challenges by unifying trusted, governed knowledge into a single foundation that both employees and AI systems can rely on. It brings together the award-winning eGain AI Knowledge Hub with purpose-built capabilities for retail banking, including guided, needs-based sales conversations, AscentAI-powered regulatory compliance, and HERE’s AI-enabled enterprise browser platform.

Turning better conversations into measurable results

The eGain AI Knowledge Suite for Retail Banking is built to help credit unions, regional banks, and community banks:

Increase revenue through needs-based selling by helping frontline teams recommend relevant, timely offers in real customer conversations

Lower service costs and improve customer satisfaction by shortening handle times and improving first contact resolution

Proactively and confidently manage compliance and reduce risk by ensuring people and systems adhere to the latest regulatory guidelines

Improve employee productivity by reducing search time and application toggling



“Retail banking institutions win or lose based on the quality of everyday conversations,” said Ashu Roy, CEO of eGain. “When employees have the right knowledge at the right moment, interactions are faster, more confident, and more personal. That same trusted knowledge allows AI to deliver answers that everyone can stand behind, driving higher revenue, stronger loyalty, lower operating costs, and reduced risk.”

Tailored for AI and CX success in retail banking

The new suite combines core features of the eGain AI Knowledge Hub platform with capabilities tailored specifically for retail banking, so both employees and AI initiatives are grounded in approved knowledge rather than stitching information from disconnected systems.

eGain AI Knowledge Hub

An AI-powered single source of truth for policies, procedures, product information, and expertise. Knowledge is delivered consistently across contact centers, branches, digital channels, and AI assistants, so employees and systems provide accurate answers. Every response is also traceable to its approved source, supporting auditability and regulatory compliance.

eGain Sales Advisor

An AI-guided discovery assistant that helps front line employees uncover customer needs and recommend the right solutions. It steers each conversation with smart questions and clear guidance, making it easy to identify goals, match products, and deepen relationships without pressure. Sales Advisor comes pre-loaded with best practices for needs-based selling, fully customizable for banks that want greater control.

Automated Regulatory Compliance Management

AscentAI monitors changes in banking and financial regulations tailored specifically to customer requirements, identifies relevant updates, enriches regulatory text, and works seamlessly with eGain to identify impacted policies and procedures. Institutions can review, update, and synchronize affected documents and workflows with minimal effort, reducing the costs and risks of staying compliant.

“Today’s regulatory landscape is vast, complex, and in constant evolution, making risk and compliance operations difficult,” said Christopher Junker, CEO of AscentAI. “Our partnership with eGain automates the most arduous aspects of managing and implementing regulatory changes, enabling firms to execute quickly, accurately, and confidently.”

Secure, AI-Enabled Platform

Available as a seamless integration, HERE’s secure, AI-enabled enterprise browser allows institutions to unify the eGain AI Knowledge Suite with their own internal applications, third-party AI, and enterprise content into a single, intelligent workspace. By minimizing application switching and manual reentry between eGain and other systems, this integration enables banking teams to work faster through truly unified workflows.



“Financial institutions need a workspace they control, not one they inherit,” said Mazy Dar, CEO of HERE. “Together, HERE and eGain give banks and credit unions exactly that — eGain's trusted knowledge and AI guidance paired with a secure, high-performance browser environment that institutions can curate and call their own. That's what makes the difference between AI that's bolted on and AI that's genuinely built in.”

Trusted by forward-thinking retail banking institutions

eGain has long supported credit unions and banks with proven knowledge management across contact centers, branches, lending, and back-office teams. The eGain AI Knowledge Suite for Retail Banking builds on that foundation to help institutions drive growth, efficiency, and customer satisfaction, on a scalable AI-ready platform.

“Like many credit unions, we see knowledge quality as a revenue and service issue, not just an operations issue,” said Amy Durst, Assistant Vice President of Internal Support at Rogue Credit Union. “Having product guidance, AI-powered member support, and trustworthy answers working together on one knowledge foundation can help our teams serve our members better, while driving real financial results and giving us confidence as we expand how we use AI.”

About eGain

eGain is a leading provider of AI-powered knowledge management and customer experience automation solutions. With over 25 years of experience in knowledge management, eGain helps enterprises unify siloed content, automate trusted knowledge workflows, and deliver measurable AI-ROI through proven frameworks and methods. Global 2000 companies across industries rely on eGain to transform customer service, improve employee productivity, reduce costs, and accelerate AI adoption. Visit www.eGain.com for more information.

About AscentAI

AscentAI is a leading provider of regulatory lifecycle management solutions for financial institutions, including banks, investment and asset management firms, electronic payments firms, money transmitters, consumer and commercial lenders, and other regulated financial organizations. By combining deep industry knowledge with cutting-edge AI, AscentAI transforms vast and dynamic regulatory datasets into precise, actionable intelligence that enables clients to navigate today's complex compliance landscape with confidence and precision. To learn more, visit www.ascentregtech.com.

About HERE

Everything works right here®. The product of years of collaboration with the world's largest financial institutions, HERE is the first and only browser that solves both enterprise security, workforce productivity and enterprise AI. Built on Google Chromium and enhanced with advanced security controls, HERE (here.io) streamlines workflow, supercharges enterprise AI and improves employee experience. HERE investors include leading VCs and strategic investors from the finance and government sectors. The company is based in New York with an office in London and presence in Hong Kong.

Contact

eGain Media Relations

press@egain.com

Website: https://www.egain.com/products/retail-banking-suite/

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.