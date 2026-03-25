GridMarket Partners with Arbor Energy to Expand Access to Zero-Emission Power for Data Centers and Hyperscalers

NEW YORK, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GridMarket , a leading provider of end-to-end power sourcing and strategy for high-demand infrastructure, today announced a strategic partnership with Arbor , a clean power company. Through the partnership, Arbor is targeting the supply of 5 GW of baseload power starting in 2029 for infrastructure projects in GridMarket’s pipeline of data center owners, land developers, and hyperscalers.

As data center demand accelerates and grid constraints intensify, power availability has become one of the most critical challenges facing the industry. GridMarket works directly with utilities, generation providers, and technology innovators to ensure its significant pipeline of clients has preferred access not only to traditional power solutions, but also to new and emerging technologies capable of supporting long-term growth and sustainability goals.

“Data center operators are actively seeking alternative, reliable energy solutions to meet power and growth demands,” said Nick Davis, GridMarket CEO. “We focus on identifying and evaluating emerging technologies and providing the data center and hyperscaler customers in our pipeline with preferred access to these solutions and generation. Arbor Energy’s technology stands out as a compelling solution, and our partnership reflects our commitment to delivering scalable, cleaner power options.”

Arbor is building clean, baseload power systems for energy-intensive customers, including data centers, hyperscalers, and industrial operators. Its 25-megawatt (MW) HALCYON turbine leverages oxy-combustion and sCO2 technology to deliver scalable, fuel-flexible power with zero operating emissions. Systems can be deployed individually or combined into larger plants as demand grows, avoiding the long lead times associated with bespoke, legacy turbine builds.

“Working with GridMarket gives us a direct path to customers and helps accelerate our deployment,” said Brad Hartwig, CEO and Co-Founder of Arbor Energy. “They have a deep understanding of large-scale energy demand and procurement, and their reach makes them a strong partner as we bring our turbines to market.”

GridMarket’s platform and advisory services help clients navigate the full power lifecycle from temporary and gap power solutions to long-term generation procurement and clean energy integration. By partnering with emerging technology providers, GridMarket continues to strengthen its position as a single source for both traditional power infrastructure and next-generation clean energy solutions.

The partnership reinforces GridMarket’s role as a trusted market-facing partner focused on actively identifying, validating, and structuring both proven and next-generation power solutions, and showcases Arbor as a leader in innovative, flexible power generation to meet the rapidly evolving needs of energy-intensive infrastructure.

Press Contact

Jillian Caramanna Seymour

GridMarket, LLC

Jillian.caramanna@gridmarket.com

About GridMarket

GridMarket is an energy project optimization platform that leverages data and AI to deploy energy solutions at scale. Working with Fortune 500–2000 commercial & industrial portfolios, data centers, energy-intensive users worldwide, GridMarket identifies and delivers best-fit energy solutions, connects partners with leading providers, and mobilizes capital to achieve energy and net-zero goals. GridMarket has over a decade of energy project experience and combines automation, predictive analytics, and digital tools to scale distributed energy deployment across diverse markets. www.GridMarket.com