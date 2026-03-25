Accelerated Wealth Partners and RIA Advisors Announce Strategic Partnership to Create a Leader in the Texas Wealth Management Market

NEW YORK, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accelerated Wealth Partners (“AWP”), a specialized investment firm focused on scaling high-performing Registered Investment Advisors, today announced a strategic investment in RIA Advisors, a premier independent wealth management firm based in Houston, Texas. This partnership is designed to transform RIA Advisors into the preeminent destination for high-net-worth families across the state of Texas.

RIA Advisors has established a formidable organic growth engine driven by the thought leadership and robust online presence of its four partners: Connie Mack, Lance Roberts, Richard Rosso, and Danny Ratliff. AWP will provide the strategic capital and M&A expertise necessary to accelerate this momentum, allowing the firm to scale rapidly while strictly preserving its unique culture and high-touch service model.

“Connie, Lance, Richard, and Danny have built a remarkable platform that resonates deeply with investors seeking clarity in complex markets,” said Eric Amar, Founder of Accelerated Wealth Partners. “Our vision is to establish RIA Advisors as the leader in the Texas HNW market. We intend for this firm to be the ‘home of choice,’ not only for clients seeking sophisticated advice but also for elite advisors and Texas-based RIAs who wish to join a partnership that values quality and independence above all else.”

RIA Advisors is known for its deep financial planning roots and its active investment philosophy rooted in macro-economic analysis and a disciplined approach to risk management. Through this partnership, RIA Advisors will expand its internal capabilities to include tax, trust and estate services, and other services, providing a truly comprehensive family office experience.

“This investment represents a natural evolution of our mission to provide real investment advice to our clients,” said Connie Mack, CEO and Founder of RIA Advisors. “By partnering with Eric Amar and AWP, we gain the resources to expand our footprint across Texas and enhance our specialized services without compromising our boutique service levels. We remain committed to our planning-led approach and our rigorous investment process, ensuring our clients receive the highest caliber of advice as we grow our enterprise.”

Supported by a $200 million capital commitment from J.C. Flowers & Co. at the holding company level, AWP focuses on providing growth-specific support and M&A execution rather than traditional back-office infrastructure. This allows firms like RIA Advisors to remain focused on client outcomes while achieving institutional scale.

About Accelerated Wealth Partners

Accelerated Wealth Partners (AWP) is a New York-based investment firm specializing in the wealth management sector. Founded by Eric Amar and backed by J.C. Flowers & Co., AWP provides strategic capital to Registered Investment Advisors. The firm empowers its partners through organic growth initiatives and disciplined M&A strategies to build market-leading enterprises. For more information, please visit accelerated-wp.com.

About RIA Advisors

RIA Advisors is an independent wealth management firm headquartered in Houston, Texas. Led by partners Connie Mack, Lance Roberts, Richard Rosso, and Danny Ratliff, the firm provides financial planning and investment management centered on economic reality and risk mitigation. RIA Advisors is a leading voice in the industry, known for its extensive educational content and commitment to client transparency. For more information, please visit realinvestmentadvice.com.



