Resolutions of Fingrid Oyj’s Annual General Meeting

Fingrid Oyj’s Annual General Meeting was held in Helsinki today, on 25 March 2026. The Annual General Meeting approved the financial statements for 2025, reviewed the Remuneration Report 2025, discharged the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO from liability, and decided on the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors.

The Annual General Meeting elected Fingrid Oyj’s Board of Directors for the term that ends at the close of the next Annual General Meeting. Eeva-Liisa Virkkunen was re-elected as Chair of the Board of Directors, and Leena Mörttinen was re-elected as Deputy Chair of the Board of Directors. Mika Lehtimäki and Christoffer Nyberg were elected as new Board members and Jero Ahola was re-elected as Board member. A more detailed presentation of the Board members is available on the company’s website.

The Annual General Meeting decided to distribute a dividend of max. EUR 137,858,500.00. The dividends will be paid in two instalments. The first instalment of EUR 36,300.00 for each Series A share and EUR 13,300.00 for each Series B share, totalling EUR 92,016,500.00 in dividends, shall be paid on 30 March 2026. In addition, the Annual General Meeting authorised the company’s Board of Directors to decide on the payment of a possible second dividend instalment after the half-year report has been confirmed, once the Board of Directors has assessed the company’s solvency, financial position and financial development. The second instalment shall be a totalling max. 45,842,000.00. The Board of Directors will distribute the second dividend instalment to the shareholders of the different share series in the manner prescribed by the Articles of Association in force at the time of the Board’s decision. The authorisation remains valid until the next Annual General Meeting.

KPMG Oy Ab, which appointed Heidi Hyry, Authorised Public Accountant, KHT, as the principal auditor, was elected as the auditor of the company. The Authorised Sustainability Audit Firm KPMG Oy Ab, which appointed Heidi Hyry, Authorised Sustainability Auditor, as the principal sustainability reporting assurer, was elected as the sustainability reporting assurer for the company.

Further information:

Asta Sihvonen-Punkka, President & CEO, Fingrid Oyj, tel. +358 30 395 5235

Eeva-Liisa Virkkunen, Fingrid Oyj’s Chair of the Board, tel. +358 40 505 2522

Fingrid is Finland’s transmission system operator. We secure reliable electricity for our customers and society, and we shape the clean and market-oriented electricity system of the future.

Fingrid delivers. Responsibly.

www.fingrid.fi