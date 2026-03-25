Boops Pets Launches Clinical Grade KSM-66 Ashwagandha Calming Chews for Canine Stress Support

Dover, DE, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boops Pets, the science-first pet wellness brand, today announced the launch of its KSM-66® Ashwagandha Calming Soft Chews. This NASC-Audited, evidence-based formula is designed to help dogs navigate everyday stressors like thunderstorms, travel, and time alone by bringing clinical-grade transparency to canine stress support.

Boops Pets KSM-66 Ashwagandha Calming Soft Chews

"Pet parents are tired of hidden 'calming blends' with zero validation," says Jeffrey Meng, Founder of Boops Pets. "By formulating specifically with KSM-66® Ashwagandha, we are providing a product backed by actual canine clinical trials and uncompromising science."

The Science of Canine Stress Relief

These chews utilize KSM-66® Ashwagandha, a powerful adaptogen clinically shown to support a dog's hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis. By maintaining healthy cortisol levels, the formulation encourages calmer behavior and improved resilience to environmental stress.

What Sets the Boops Pets Formulation Apart?

Canine-Specific Clinical Data: Unlike generic ashwagandha, KSM-66® is backed by peer-reviewed, species-specific clinical trials demonstrating its efficacy in supporting relaxation in dogs.

Strict Label Transparency: Boops Pets operates with a zero-compromise transparency policy where every active ingredient is clearly listed. This eliminates fairy dusting and hidden formulas so pet parents know exactly what their dog is receiving.

NASC-Audited Safety: As an NASC-Audited Member, Boops Pets strictly adheres to the highest quality benchmarks in the animal health industry. This ensures rigorous, independent oversight of manufacturing and labeling.

Premium Manufacturing: Every product is proudly manufactured in the USA within GMP-certified facilities. It is also rigorously third-party tested to validate safety, purity, and potency.

"Boops Pets represents the gold standard in premium canine wellness," says Kartikeya Baldwa, CEO of Ixoreal Biomed. "By demanding canine-specific clinical data and maintaining strict NASC-audited manufacturing protocols, they are elevating the entire pet supplement industry. We are proud that the Boops Pets KSM-66® Ashwagandha Calming Soft Chews utilize our ingredient to deliver an evidence-based, transparently formulated solution for pet parents".

For more information, visit ksm66ashwagandhaa.com and boopspets.com

About Boops Pets

Boops Pets is an NASC-Audited pet wellness brand driven by a simple belief: a dog's unconditional love deserves uncompromising science. To honor that bond, the company delivers evidence-based, human-grade health supplements that are transparently formulated. Every product is proudly manufactured in the USA within GMP-certified facilities and rigorously third-party tested to validate safety, purity, and potency. Discover the science of pet wellness at boopspets.com.

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https://www.boopspets.com