Globally Acclaimed Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition® Premieres in New Jersey

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PARAMUS, N.J., March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition®, the renowned touring experience that has welcomed millions of visitors worldwide, is coming to New Jersey. Opening Friday, April 10, at Westfield Garden State Plaza, the exhibition offers an extraordinary opportunity to view Michelangelo’s iconic frescoes up close and at life-size scale.

Rated 4.8 stars globally, the exhibition faithfully recreates all 34 of Michelangelo’s ceiling and altar masterpieces using licensed high-resolution imagery and an advanced printing technique. From The Creation of Adam to The Last Judgment, every fresco is rendered in vivid detail, allowing visitors to explore the emotion, depth, and artistry of the Vatican’s most celebrated space—without crowds, time limits, or a trip to Rome.

The exhibition has earned high praise for its accessible approach to art appreciation, enabling visitors to see every detail, brushstroke, and color of the frescoes at their own pace, with informative signage and audio guides enhancing the experience.

Tickets are now available at houseoflive.com/sistine-chapel-new-jersey . The exhibition will run for a limited time. General Admission tickets start at $28, with discounted admission for seniors, military, students, and children. VIP Tickets include any time entry and a souvenir guidebook.

20% Off Tickets Until April 12th

To celebrate its opening, the exhibit is offering 20% off tickets now through Sunday, April 12 - our best price ever and the only time this offer will be available.

“We are thrilled to bring this immersive experience to New Jersey,” said Martin Biallas, CEO of SEE® Global Entertainment, the producer of the exhibition. “Whether you’re an art lover, history enthusiast, or someone encountering this masterpiece for the first time, this exhibition allows you to experience Michelangelo’s genius in an intimate and unforgettable way.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition to Westfield Garden State Plaza and offer our guests an unmissable world-class experience close to home,” said Sue Newsom, Vice President, Center Management, Westfield Garden State Plaza. “Bringing these iconic frescoes to life at full scale gives a rare chance to engage with one of history’s greatest masterpieces right here at GSP for a limited time.”

“This exhibit was wonderful. I doubt that I may ever have the opportunity to visit the real Sistine Chapel, so this exhibit gave me an informative and beautiful representation of what I might see. Plus, the visuals were large and up close so I could see more detail and really experience the artistry and talent and spiritual insight of Michelangelo. I took part in the audio tour which was very informative.”

— Fedel S., verified guest review



Exhibition Details

Westfield Garden State Plaza – One Garden State Plaza Pkwy, Paramus, NJ 07652

Opens Friday, April 10, 2026

Hours: Open Wednesday to Sunday



Wednesday–Saturday: 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM (7:00 PM last entry)

Sunday: 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM (5:00 PM last entry)

The exhibition is presented by SEE Global Entertainment in partnership with House of Live and SBX Group, with Leap Event Technology as the Official Ticketing Provider. Leap provides a suite of technology, marketing, and data solutions for some of the world’s biggest sports and entertainment brands.

About SEE ® Global Entertainment

SEE® Global Entertainment is part of the SEE® family of companies representing the finest in themed entertainment specializing in global touring exhibitions including Star Trek, King Tut, Titanic, The X-Files, Asterix, CoComelon Playdate, Frida Kahlo, McQueen PROVOCATEUR™ EXPERIENCE, Michael Jackson, Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel, Museum of Failure, Disgusting Food Museum, and The Art of Banksy: Without Limits. SEE ® is led by President Martin Biallas, a Hollywood veteran of 30 years. For more info visit: www.seeglobalentertainment.com and www.martinbiallas.com .

About House of Live

House of Live is the go-to destination for live entertainment experiences — connecting audiences with extraordinary events, from world-renowned wonders to beloved pop culture brands. Whether it's a touring production or a permanent installation, in your city or on your travels, House of Live helps you discover what to see, where to go, and why it's worth showing up. For more information, visit houseoflive.com .

About SBX Group

SBX Group is a leading global entertainment agency with two distinct divisions: talent and attractions. The talent division represents the business interests of renowned athletes and high-profile media personalities. SBX cultivates strategic partnerships, joint ventures, owned brand IPs, and charitable initiatives, maximizing their clients' commercial success and personal brand impact. The attractions division specializes in creating, owning, and operating captivating live entertainment experiences. This includes innovative touring productions and permanent installations in major entertainment hubs. For more information, visit www.wearesbx.com .

About Westfield Garden State Plaza

Westfield Garden State Plaza (GSP) is the ultimate destination for fashion, dining and entertainment located just minutes from Manhattan. Anchored by Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom and Macy's, the property features over 230 fashion stores which include Abercrombie & Fitch, JD Sports, Vuori, and Zara, complemented by the center’s luxury district, which is home to Burberry, Ferragamo, Gucci, and many more. Lifestyle and tech stores include among others, Apple, Razer, and Tesla, alongside 40+ unparalleled dining choices, anchored by The Capital Grille, Eddie V’s, and Fogo de Chao. The center’s approximately 20 million visitors can also discover enjoy some of New Jersey’s best entertainment under one roof, including a 16 screen AMC Theater, Power Up Arena, and Go Playland. GSP is easily accessible by public transportation or car and is conveniently located at the intersections of Route 4 and Route 17 and is close to the Garden State Parkway. The center offers year-round free parking.

PR CONTACTS

Dakota Laurin | SBX Group | dlaurin@wearesbx.com | 561-629-2474

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/446ab1ee-b10a-49f3-b285-29cf715e1cf9