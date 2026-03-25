Ideal Lending LLC Named a Top Mortgage Lender in South Florida Favorites Community Vote

West Palm Beach, FL, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ideal Lending LLC, a Florida-based mortgage lender serving Broward and Palm Beach Counties, announced today that it has been named one of the top mortgage lenders in the inaugural South Florida Favorites competition, a community-driven vote recognizing trusted local businesses. The recognition reflects nearly two decades of service helping homebuyers across the region secure financing through a range of loan programs and personalized guidance.

Ideal Lending loan officer

Trust isn't built in a day.

It's built in the quiet moments... when a first-time buyer calls at 7pm with a question they're embarrassed to ask. When a family needs to close by Friday or lose the home of their dreams. When someone has been told "not yet" by every other lender and needs someone to tell them the truth about what is possible.

That's where Ideal Lending LLC has shown up, again and again, for nearly two decades.

And South Florida noticed.

In the inaugural South Florida Favorites competition - a community-wide vote honoring the businesses, people, and places residents genuinely believe in - Ideal Lending LLC was named one of the region's top mortgage lenders. Thousands of Broward and Palm Beach County residents cast their votes across dozens of categories. In a field crowded with banks, credit unions, and national lenders with multimillion-dollar marketing budgets, the community chose a Florida-founded team that has always done things differently.

Since 2007, Ideal Lending LLC has operated on a single belief: that buying a home shouldn't feel like a battle.

No bait-and-switch rates. No disappearing acts after the application is signed. No loan officers who treat first-time buyers like an afterthought. Just a team of people who take the time to understand where you are financially, where you want to go, and the clearest path to get you there.

That philosophy has helped thousands of South Florida families close on homes they once thought were out of reach - through FHA loans, conventional financing, the Florida Hometown Heroes program, and down payment assistance options built for real buyers in a real market.

It's also why clients come back.

And why they tell their friends.

"This recognition belongs to every client who trusted us with one of the most important decisions of their lives," said Wilson Enriquez, CEO of Ideal Lending LLC and founder of AffordTheDream.com. "We've never measured success by loan volume alone. We measure it by how many families are sitting in a home they love — and how many of them called us again when it was time to refinance or move up. That's the relationship we're here to build."

Whether you're years away from buying your first home, thinking about refinancing, or ready to move into your next chapter, this is a name worth remembering.

Ideal Lending LLC serves homebuyers and homeowners throughout Florida from offices in West Palm Beach and Cocoa Beach. Through its AffordTheDream.com platform, the company also offers free homeownership education for renters and first-time buyers who want to understand the process before they're ready to start it.

Because the best time to find a lender you trust is before you need one.

About Ideal Lending LLC

Helping Florida Homebuyers Since 2007. At Ideal Lending, we believe getting a mortgage should be simple, affordable, and stress free. For more than 19 years, our team has been helping Florida homebuyers find the right loan with personal guidance every step of the way. Unlike big banks that pile on fees and red tape, we keep it local, transparent, and focused on you. With competitive rates, programs for every type of buyer, and a 5 star team that truly cares, we make homeownership easier to reach and easier to enjoy. Ideal Lending LLC | NMLS 2471779 | Equal Housing Lender

Press Inquiries

Wilson Enriquez | NMLS 244666

wenriquez [at] ideallending.net

(561) 202-8406

https://ideallending.net

5589 Okeechobee Blvd

Suite 101

West Palm Beach, FL 33417