Backyard Discovery Redefines Outdoor Living with New Products to Elevate Outdoor Spaces This Summer

PITTSBURG, Kan., March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Backyard Discovery, a leader in backyard living products, is introducing a new lineup of premium, ready-to-assemble outdoor structures designed to enhance outdoor spaces. Blending thoughtful design with long-lasting durability, the latest additions make it easier than ever to create stylish, functional environments for play, relaxation, gardening, and entertaining.

New Products Include:

Swing Sets

Dover Bay Swing Set – designed for adventure and imaginative play, this set features a raised clubhouse with windows and a roof, two durable belt swings, a 10-foot wave slide, rock wall and engaging play elements. Retails for $1,999–$2,299.

– designed for adventure and imaginative play, this set features a raised clubhouse with windows and a roof, two durable belt swings, a 10-foot wave slide, rock wall and engaging play elements. Retails for $1,999–$2,299. Edgewood Swing Set – modern backyard classic with an adorable, raised clubhouse, monkey bars, 8-foot wave slide and snack bar window. Retails for $1,399.

– modern backyard classic with an adorable, raised clubhouse, monkey bars, 8-foot wave slide and snack bar window. Retails for $1,399. Rosewood Falls Swing Set – multi-level design featuring clubhouse, lower playhouse with play kitchen, monkey bars, 8-foot wave slide and rock climbing wall. Retails for $1,999.



Saunas

Rylan Infrared Indoor Sauna Collection – features extra high-output heating panels for 20 percent faster heat-up times , chromotherapy lighting and built-in Bluetooth speakers. Available in one, two or four-person sizes and retails for $1,999 - $3,999.

– features extra high-output heating panels for 20 percent faster heat-up times chromotherapy lighting and built-in Bluetooth speakers. Available in one, two or four-person sizes and retails for $1,999 - $3,999. Paxton Outdoor Barrel Sauna Collection – inspired by Scandinavian tradition, the Paxton features enhanced air circulation for even heat distribution , dimmable LED lighting and a smart panel allow remote preheating. Available in 2-4 or 4-6 person sizes. Retails for $3,499 - $4,999.

– inspired by Scandinavian tradition, the Paxton features enhanced air circulation for even heat distribution dimmable LED lighting and a smart panel allow remote preheating. Available in 2-4 or 4-6 person sizes. Retails for $3,499 - $4,999. Lennon Outdoor Cube Sauna Collection – the Lennon combines geometric design with natural cedar and remote smart control. Its 9kW stone heater ensures powerful, steady heat. Available in 2–4 and 4–6 person sizes. Retails for $3,499 - $4,999.

– the Lennon combines geometric design with natural cedar and remote smart control. Its 9kW stone heater ensures powerful, steady heat. Available in 2–4 and 4–6 person sizes. Retails for $3,499 - $4,999. Henley Outdoor Cabin Sauna Collection – the Henley’s sloped roof and rich cedar interior offers a premium experience. The set features a 9kW stone heater designed for spa-quality results. Available in 2-4 and 4-6 person sizes. Retails for $3,999 - $4,999.

Outdoor Kitchens

Timber Rock Outdoor Kitchens – this new line comes in three unique configurations: the T imber Rock Outdoor Grill Cook Station featuring a professional-grade grill, the Timber Rock Outdoor Argentine Grill C ook Station featuring an authentic Argentine grill for gaucho-style grilling, and the Timber Rock Outdoor Pizza Oven Cook Station featuring a built-in 32” pizza oven. Each set features premium materials, generous prep space, and fully integrated cooking setups. Retails for $3,999.

– this new line comes in three unique configurations: the featuring a professional-grade grill, the featuring an authentic Argentine grill for gaucho-style grilling, and the featuring a built-in 32” pizza oven. Each set features premium materials, generous prep space, and fully integrated cooking setups. Retails for $3,999. Fusion Flame 2 Outdoor Kitchen – this all-in-one outdoor kitchen features all the offerings of the best-selling Fusion Flame Outdoor Kitchen plus an artisan stainless steel pizza oven and a built-in sink with removeable cover. Retails for $7,999.

Greenhouses

Savannah Greenhouse – Inspired by rustic chalet architecture, this new 14.5x12 greenhouse features a front gable entryway, large windows, and a peaked roof design. The interior has built-in workstations, excellent ventilation, and an integrated stainless steel sink. Retails for $5,999.







Across categories, Backyard Discovery products are built to withstand the elements—including sun, rain, and extreme temperatures—while maintaining long-term performance and visual appeal. With a focus on quality craftsmanship and ease of assembly, the brand continues to deliver solutions that help families make the most of their time outdoors.

“Today’s consumers are looking for ways to make the most of their time at home—whether that means a space for kids to play, a retreat to relax and recharge, or a setting to entertain,” said Heather Napier, Director of Marketing at Backyard Discovery. “This expanded lineup demonstrates our commitment to creating thoughtfully designed, durable products that enhance every aspect of outdoor living.”

For more information on Backyard Discovery, or their new collections, please visit www.backyarddiscovery.com or follow them on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.

About Backyard Discovery

For more than 50 years, Backyard Discovery has designed and manufactured high-quality swing sets, playhouses, pergolas, gazebos, greenhouses, saunas, outdoor kitchens, and patio products. With a focus on craftsmanship, innovation, and family connection, the brand helps bring meaningful indoor and outdoor experiences to homes across the country.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jennifer Podkasik

Arrowhead Communications

630.347.9338

jen@arrowheadcommunications.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/73123b86-3bb7-4e64-86f0-e7209d79692e