A notice of the convening of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Amber Grid

At the initiative of and subject to the Decision of 25 March 2026 of the Board of AB Amber Grid (company code 303090867), registered office address: Laisvės ave. 10, LT-04215 Vilnius, Lithuania (the “Company”), the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) of the Company is convened. By its decision, the Board also approved the agenda of the Meeting and the draft of the decision.

The Meeting is convened at Laisvės ave. 10, LT-04215 Vilnius, Lithuania, Laisvės Energijos hall, on 17 April 2026 (on Friday), at 10:00 a.m. (Lithuanian time).

The beginning of the shareholders’ registration: 17 April 2026, at 09:30 a.m. (Lithuanian time). To ensure an effective registration process, the shareholders are called upon to inform in advance about their intention to attend the Meeting by email info@ambergrid.lt.

The end of the shareholders’ registration: 17 April 2026, at 09:55 a.m. (Lithuanian time).

The record date of the Meeting: the fifth working day before the Meeting. The right to attend and to vote at the Meeting can be exercised only by the persons who remain shareholders of the Company by the end of the record date of the Meeting.

The agenda of the Meeting of the Company:

1) To receive the independent auditor's report on the 2025 financial statements of AB Amber Grid and the 2025 Management Report of AB Amber Grid

The draft decision:

„The Board of Directors submits to the General Meeting of Shareholders for information the Management Report of AB Amber Grid (attached). The General Meeting of Shareholders should take into account the opinion of the independent auditor's report to the shareholders of AB Amber Grid when deciding on the approval of the 2025 set of financial statements of AB Amber Grid (enclosed). No resolution of the General Meeting of Shareholders is required.“

2) On the approval of the AB Amber Grid 2025 set of financial statements

Draft decision:

"To approve the 2025 set of financial statements of AB Amber Grid“

3) On the approval of AB Amber Grid profit for 2025

Draft decision:

"To approve the distribution of AB Amber Grid's profit for 2025“

4) On the approval of the remuneration disclosures for 2025 of AB Amber Grid

Draft decision:

"To approve the information on remuneration for 2025 provided by AB Amber Grid as part of the Management Report for 2025.”

5) Regarding the approval of the new version of the Remuneration Policy for the Chief Executive Officer and Board Members of AB Amber Grid

Draft decision:

„5.1. To approve the new version of the Remuneration Policy for the Chief Executive Officer and Board Members of AB Amber Grid (attached).

5.2. To authorise and oblige the Chief Executive Officer of AB Amber Grid to publicly announce the approved remuneration policy as established by the Law on Companies of the Republic of Lithuania."

Provision of documents and voting

A person attending the Meeting and having a right to vote must provide a document confirming the person’s identity. A person who is not a shareholder shall, in addition to the above-mentioned document, provide a document confirming his/her right to vote at the Meeting.

The opportunity to attend and to vote at the Meeting by means of electronic communications is not afforded.

The shareholder or its proxy holder who is unable to attend the Meeting has the right to vote in advance in writing (by filling in the general ballot paper). The general ballot papers filled in and signed with a qualified electronic signature are dispatched by email info@ambergrid.lt. The general ballot papers filled in and signed with a physical signature are sent to the Company by registered mail or delivered to the Company’s registered office at the address Laisvės ave. 10, LT-04215 Vilnius, Lithuania not later than before the start of the Meeting.

The Company reserves the right to recall the advance vote of the shareholder or the shareholder’s authorised person if the general ballot paper submitted by him/her does not comply with the requirements laid down in the Law on Companies of the Republic of Lithuania, it was received past the due date or it was filled-in in a manner making it impossible to determine the actual will of a shareholder on a separate issue.

The persons at the Meeting have the right to vote by proxy. A proxy to perform actions in the name of a natural person in relation to legal entities must be certified by a notary, except where a proxy has been executed by means of information technologies and registered in the Register of Powers of Attorney.

The shareholders entitled to attend the Meeting have the right to authorise by electronic means a natural person or a legal entity to attend and vote in their name. Such a proxy needs not be certified by a notary. The Company recognises a proxy issued by means of electronic communications only when the shareholder signs it with an electronic signature created by a secure signature creation device and approved by a qualified certificate valid in the Republic of Lithuania, i.e. provided that security of transmitted information is ensured and the shareholder’s identity can be established.

A proxy issued abroad must be legalised or certified by the apostille in accordance with the procedure laid down in the laws and translated into the Lithuanian language. The translation must be certified by a notary.

A proxy form is presented in the annex to this notice.

Submission of new draft decisions, supplements to the agenda

The Company’s shareholders may familiarise themselves with the draft decisions of the Meeting and other additional material related to the Meeting and implementation of the shareholders’ rights at the central storage for regulated information www.crib.lt and on the Company’s website www.ambergrid.lt.

The Meeting’s agenda may be supplemented on a proposal of the shareholders who hold shares carrying at least 1/20 of all the votes. The proposal to supplement the agenda shall be submitted in writing or by means of electronic communications. The proposal shall be accompanied by draft decisions on the proposed issues or, when it is not mandatory to adopt decisions, explanatory notes on each proposed issue of the agenda of the Meeting. The agenda shall be supplemented if the proposal is received not later than 14 days before the Meeting.

The shareholders who hold shares carrying at least 1/20 of all the votes may, at any time before the Meeting or during the Meeting, propose in writing or by means of electronic communications, provided that security of transmitted information is ensured and the identity of these persons can be established, new draft decisions on the issues put on the agenda of the Meeting.

Submission of questions

The shareholders have the right to submit to the Company in advance questions related to the agenda of the Meeting not later than three working days before the Meeting. Questions may be submitted by email info@ambergrid.lt or delivered to the address of the registered office. After the receipt of the questions, answers to the shareholders will be provided in accordance with the procedure laid down in the Law on Companies of the Republic of Lithuania, i.e. simultaneously to all shareholders before the Meeting; a question and answer form is available on the Company's website www.ambergrid.lt.

The Company may refuse to present answers to the questions submitted by a shareholder, if the identity of a shareholder who submitted the question cannot be established or if they are related to the Company’s commercial/industrial secret, confidential information subject to informing the shareholder thereof.

On the day of the convocation of Ordinary Meeting, the total number of shares is equal to 178 382 514.

Information referred to in Articles 262 of the Law on Companies of the Republic of Lithuania will be available on the Company’s website at the following address: www.ambergrid.lt.

Information on supplements to the agenda and the decisions adopted by the Meeting will also be available at the central storage for regulated information www.crib.lt.

Enclosed:

Financial statements and Management Report of AB Amber Grid for the year ended 31 December 2025 dated 24 March 2026. Independent auditor's opinion. Draft Allocation of 2025 AB Amber Grid profit. New version Remuneration Policy for the CEO and members of the Board of AB Amber Grid. General Ballot Paper. Proxy Form. Press release.

Contact person for more detailed information:

Eglė Krasauskienė

Head of Communications of Amber Grid

+37063706011, e.krasauskiene@ambergrid.lt

Attachments