TAPCO acquires MS2 (Midwestern Software Solutions) to power infrastructure of connected transportation systems

BROWN DEER, Wis., March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traffic and Parking Control Co., LLC (TAPCO), a leading provider of intelligent transportation systems (ITS) and traffic safety products announced the acquisition of MS2 (Midwestern Software Solutions), a leader in transportation data management software and analytics with a large traffic count database in North America.

Over the last 20 years, MS2 has established itself as the premier provider of traffic count data and analytics software with its cloud-based solutions relied upon by more than 250 public sector agencies, including more than half of the U.S. State Departments of Transportation (DOTs). MS2’s modular software platform enables transportation agencies to collect, manage, analyze and visualize traffic data for mission critical road safety planning, operations and maintenance.





In announcing the partnership, Ben Chen, Principal and Founder of MS2, emphasized the strong alignment between the two organizations. He noted that as a market leader, “MS2 has long been committed to helping transportation agencies succeed by delivering innovative, reliable and high-quality data solutions backed by best-in-class customer support.” According to Chen, “TAPCO shares this same dedication to the industry and to its customers, making the partnership a natural fit and an exciting step forward for MS2, enabling the company to continue serving its customers with the same level of commitment while expanding its capacity to innovate and meet the evolving needs of the transportation market.”

By joining forces, TAPCO and MS2 will create one of the most comprehensive ITS device and data platforms in North America to enhance traffic safety. TAPCO will continue to serve its customers with a differentiated, vertically-integrated delivery model including in-house manufacturing, distribution, software and value-add service while creating one of the largest connected platforms to capture and deliver critical traffic data for its customers. The combined platform will offer customers an integrated, single-pane of glass solution spanning traffic safety devices, real-time monitoring and transportation data intelligence.

Eric Stangel, President and CEO of TAPCO, says, “Joining forces with MS2 is an opportunity to expand the industry’s standard traffic data management system to better serve our collective customers, continuing our 70-year legacy of pioneering traffic safety. This acquisition will unite one of the largest traffic data platforms with our devices under one smart platform, empowering agencies to manage their assets while enhancing roadway and pedestrian safety seamlessly.” Stangel adds, “We will continue to look for transformational investments like MS2 in support of our mission to connect roadway infrastructure and save lives.”

ABOUT TAPCO

TAPCO is a leading provider of intelligent transportation systems (ITS) designed to enhance road safety and increase road and vehicle connectivity. Headquartered in Brown Deer, WI and founded in 1956, TAPCO manufactures innovative ITS systems and software alongside value-added integration and maintenance services. TAPCO has established itself as a trusted partner in improving road safety outcomes with ITS solutions for states, communities and businesses. For further information, please visit TAPCO's website and follow them on LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

ABOUT MS2

MS2 is a national leader in transportation data collection, management and analysis, who pioneered the cloud-based Transportation Data Management System (TDMS) that is quickly becoming the standard for transportation data management across the nation. More than 250 state and municipal agencies, including state DOTs, municipalities, counties and cities, are using MS2 software to manage transportation data and assets to support transportation planning and engineering efforts.

Grey

Senior Content Marketing Manager

Traffic and Parking Control Co., LLC (TAPCO)

grey@tapconet.com

414-248-5753

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