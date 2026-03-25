Sourcewell Awards Gordian’s IDIQ Contract to Newly Selected Contractors Across Missouri

GREENVILLE, S.C., March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordian, provider of data-driven solutions for all phases of the building lifecycle, announced today that Sourcewell has renewed its cooperative Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract for the state of Missouri and awarded the contract to a new group of 21 qualified contractors. This agreement provides local government, education and nonprofit organizations across Missouri with streamlined access to Gordian’s Job Order Contracting (JOC) solutions via a competitively awarded procurement vehicle.

Sourcewell a self-funded government agency, provides participating agencies access to trusted and highly respected suppliers through their nationwide cooperative purchasing program. On behalf of fellow public agencies, Sourcewell conducts competitive solicitations through a rigorous process, awarding the most responsive and responsible suppliers. Sourcewell serves more than 50,000 agencies by providing hundreds of competitively awarded cooperative contracts for goods and services.

Through this renewed Missouri contract, participating agencies can address facility repairs, maintenance, renovations and straightforward new construction projects more efficiently. The process reduces administrative burden, accelerates timelines and engages prequalified contractors who are ready to begin work.

“Sourcewell has been a trusted partner for many years, and we are proud to continue expanding our cooperative construction offerings to agencies across Missouri,” said Matthew Bausher, Chief Customer Officer at Gordian. “This contract renewal allows us to equip owners with a fast, compliant way to complete critical projects while supporting local contractor engagement and strengthening communities throughout the state.”

Numerous competitively-awarded contractors are available to perform JOC projects throughout Missouri, including:

Acoustics Associations Inc

Axis, LLC

BKM Construction LLC

Brown & Root Industrial Services, LLC

Commercial Installation & Construction Co.

Eastern Builders

ENFRA

Hambey Construction

JE Novack Construction Co.

Johnson-Laux Construction, LLC

Julius Kaaz Construction Co., Inc. Lee Construction and Maintenance Company dba LMC Corporation

McConnell & Associates

MTS Contracting Inc

Reasbeck Construction, Inc.

Reynolds Construction Company, Inc.

Southtown Glass Inc

Specialty Air Conditioning Services LLC

The Wilson Group Inc.

Trumble Construction, LLC

Vazquez Commercial Contracting, LLC

See the map provided for more details on the contractor availability in each region.

“As agencies throughout Missouri advance their construction goals, this contract gives them a straightforward path to move projects forward quickly and confidently,” said Tony Glenz, Director of Cooperative Contracts/JOC, Facilities at Sourcewell. “Empowering our participating agencies with access to reliable solutions continues to guide everything we do.”

Visit Gordian’s dedicated Missouri landing page for more information about accelerated construction project delivery with cooperative JOC. Government and education entities across Missouri can get started on projects right away by filling out this form.

About Sourcewell

Sourcewell is a self-funded government agency that equips schools, governments, and other public entities with dynamic solutions and services to drive positive impact. Throughout the United States and Canada, Sourcewell offers a cooperative purchasing program to streamline the public procurement process. On behalf of fellow public agencies, Sourcewell conducts competitive solicitations, awarding the most responsive and responsible suppliers. Agencies can purchase from hundreds of competitively solicited contracts delivered through local dealers and representatives.

About Gordian

Gordian (www.gordian.com) is the leading provider of Building Intelligence™ Solutions, delivering unrivaled insights, robust technology and comprehensive expertise that fuel customers’ success during every phase of the building lifecycle. Gordian created Job Order Contracting (JOC) and the industry standard RSMeans™ Data. Gordian empowers organizations to optimize capital investments, improve project performance and minimize long-term operating expenses.

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