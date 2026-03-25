Dividend payment ex-date of TKM Grupp AS

TKM Grupp AS (trading code TKM1T, ISIN code EE0000001105) will close the list of shareholders for dividend payment on 31st of March 2026 at the end of the working day of the Nasdaq CSD Estonian Settlement System.

Proceeding from the above, the ex-date is 30th of March 2026. From that date the new owner of the shares is not entitled to dividends for the year 2025.

TKM Grupp AS will pay dividend 0.60 euros per share on 7th of April 2026.

Raul Puusepp

Chairman of the Board

info@tkmgrupp.ee

Phone +372 731 5000