Variable Frequency Drive (VDF) Market Size to Worth $45.60 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Variable Frequency Drive Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Variable Frequency Drive Market Size was worth USD 27.31 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 45.60 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.26% during 2026–2035.”

Market is Propelling Owing to the Increasing Energy Efficiency Revolution in Industries with Variable Frequency Globally

The growing interest in energy efficiency in companies is the main factor propelling VFD growth. As motors only run at the required speed, VFDs control motor speed. This results in significant energy savings, particularly in highly energy-intensive applications, such as pumps, fans, and compressors. The search for energy-efficient alternatives has intensified in circumstances when industries are under pressure to make their processes leaner, greener, and strictly more ecologically friendly. VFDs constitute an essential component of contemporary industrial processes since businesses need them to meet their energy-saving goals.

Get a Sample Report of Variable Frequency Drive Market Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/4662

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

ABB Ltd.

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric SE

Danfoss Group

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Toshiba International Corporation

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

Emerson Electric Co.

Eaton Corporation

WEG Industries

Delta Electronics, Inc.

Johnson Controls International plc

General Electric Company (GE)

LS Industrial Systems Co., Ltd.

Omron Corporation

Fuji Electric FA Europe GmbH

Lenze SE

Variable Frequency Drive Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 27.31 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 45.60 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.26% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Product: (AC Drives, DC Drives, Servo Drives)

• By Range: (Micro (0–5 kW), Low (6–40 kW), Medium (41–200 kW), High (>200 kW))

• By Application: (Pumps, Electric Fans, Conveyors, HVAC, Extruders, Others)

• By End Use: (Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Industrial, Infrastructure, Automotive, Food & Beverages, Others)





Purchase Single User PDF of Variable Frequency Drive Market Report (20% Discount) @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/4662

Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Product

In 2025, AC Drives dominated with 52% share as AC Drives are largely adopted for a variety of applications and are more preferred for their effective speed control of motors. Servo Drives is the segment with the fastest growth rate due to the rising need for precise motion control and high-performance automation.

By Range

In 2025, Low Range (6–40 kW) dominated with 40% share due to a wide variety of industrial requirements that need a moderate power output with high efficiency. Micro Range (0–5 kW) is the fastest-growing segment owing to the increasing need for energy-efficient solutions in light-duty applications.

By Application

In 2025, Pumps dominated with 30% share as pumps play a very important role in the overall handling of fluids in various industries, such as water treatment, oil and gas, and manufacturing. HVAC is growing at a faster pace due to the increasing importance of energy-efficient building systems and environmental sustainability.

By End Use

In 2025, Industrial segment dominated with 37% share as VFDs are widely employed in industrial processes for better efficiency, energy savings, and productivity. Infrastructure is the sector with the fastest growth rate, mostly as a result of increasing spending on big commercial projects, smart cities, and urban development initiatives.

Regional Insights:

With 41.8% of the worldwide market share in 2025, Asia-Pacific is the largest region in the variable frequency drive industry. Additionally, this area is the part of the worldwide variable frequency drive market that is expanding the fastest. This is explained by the area's quick industrialization and manufacturing sector expansion.

North America's high rates of adoption of cutting-edge automation and control technology make it a significant market sector for variable frequency drives. Stricter energy consumption regulations for industries, the need to modernize current infrastructure, and the growing emphasis on energy conservation are all driving this region's growth. The presence of important industry participants and rising investments in smart manufacturing technology are further factors driving this region's growth.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customized research on Variable Frequency Drive Market? Submit your inquiry here @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/4662

Recent Developments:

In 2025 , ABB launched its next-generation energy-efficient VFD portfolio with IoT-enabled monitoring and predictive maintenance features, aimed at improving operational efficiency and reducing energy consumption across industries.

, ABB launched its next-generation energy-efficient VFD portfolio with IoT-enabled monitoring and predictive maintenance features, aimed at improving operational efficiency and reducing energy consumption across industries. In 2024, Siemens introduced its SINAMICS series of smart VFDs with enhanced connectivity, predictive analytics, and modular design, supporting energy-efficient operations in manufacturing, water treatment, and infrastructure projects globally.

Exclusive Sections of the Variable Frequency Drive Market Report (The USPs):

VFD ADOPTION & DEPLOYMENT METRICS – helps you understand the scale of VFD implementation across industrial and commercial facilities, including installation trends and growth in global deployments.

– helps you understand the scale of VFD implementation across industrial and commercial facilities, including installation trends and growth in global deployments. TECHNOLOGY & SYSTEM TRENDS – helps you track the dominance of AC drives, along with rising adoption of IoT-enabled, energy-efficient, and modular VFD systems across industries.

– helps you track the dominance of AC drives, along with rising adoption of IoT-enabled, energy-efficient, and modular VFD systems across industries. OPERATIONAL & COST EFFICIENCY METRICS – helps you evaluate energy savings, maintenance strategies, and installation timelines associated with VFD systems in real-world applications.

– helps you evaluate energy savings, maintenance strategies, and installation timelines associated with VFD systems in real-world applications. REGIONAL & MARKET DEMAND INSIGHTS – helps you identify key growth regions, demand drivers, and sector-wise adoption influenced by industrial automation and modernization trends.

– helps you identify key growth regions, demand drivers, and sector-wise adoption influenced by industrial automation and modernization trends. POLICY & INCENTIVE LANDSCAPE – helps you assess the role of government regulations and financial incentives in accelerating the adoption of energy-efficient VFD technologies.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

Read Other Trending Reports:

Marine VFD (Variable Frequency Drive) Market

Frequency Converter Market

Oil & Gas Variable Frequency Drives Market

Electric Drives Market

Solid State Drive Market