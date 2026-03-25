DEME celebrates the naming of its next‑generation wind turbine installation vessel, Norse Wind

 | Source: DEME Group NV DEME Group NV

DEME today celebrated another important milestone with the official naming of its new offshore wind turbine installation vessel, Norse Wind. This marks a significant addition to DEME’s offshore installation fleet. Equipped with a powerful 3,200-ton crane, Norse Wind will transport and install the next generation of wind turbines and XXL monopiles in water depths of up to 70 meters. The ceremony, which was held at the Port of Oslo, brought together guests from Belgium and Norway to celebrate the latest vessel in DEME’s fleet. 

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DEME Norse Wind (1)
 DEME Norse Wind (7)
 DEME Norse Wind royal visit

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P2026 DEME Norse Wind signing ceremony 20260325 ENG
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