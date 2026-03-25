NCSBN Launches 2026 Nursing Workforce Survey

Chicago, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Continuing its lineage of groundbreaking research, NCSBN and the National Forum of State Nursing Workforce Centers will launch the 2026 National Nursing Workforce Survey on March 25, 2026. The survey will run through September 2026.

NCSBN’s last study in 2024 revealed that the U.S. nursing workforce showed some signs of recovery post the COVID-19 pandemic, but long-term stability remained uncertain. The study found that 39.9% of RNs and 41.3% of LPN/VNs reported an intent to leave the workforce or retire within the next five years. Of the nurses who reported an intent to leave within the next five years, the reasons they are leaving aside from retirement include:

Approximately 41.5% selected stress and burnout as the root cause.

Following stress and burnout, other top reasons include workload, understaffing and inadequate salary.

“Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the nursing workforce has exhibited significant volatility, initially marred by heightened workplace burnout, increased workloads and an elevated intent to leave,” notes NCSBN Research Director Brendan Martin, PhD. “The 2024 survey results offered cautious glimmers of hope, as emotional exhaustion levels moderated and more experienced nurses returning to the workforce suggested greater stability. Now as we look to the 2026 survey cycle, it is critical to understand whether efforts to build on that momentum to ensure the health, safety and well-being of the American public have been successful.”

In the interest of providing data to researchers, policymakers, regulators, educators and hospital administrators to evaluate workforce needs, forecast future challenges and plan for the safe delivery of care, NCSBN and the National Forum of State Nursing Workforce Centers have conducted biennial nursing workforce studies since 2013. These studies are the largest, most comprehensive and rigorous evaluation of the entire nursing workforce being conducted.

NCSBN Chief Officer of Policy, Research and Education Jim Cleghorn, MA, states, “We are proud that NCSBN’s study has become the preeminent source for nursing workforce research. We know how important these data are to those making critical decisions in the health care ecosystem. Our goal is always to do everything possible to ensure that regulators, policymakers, health care administrators and academic leaders are armed with evidence to maximize patient protection."

Get more information about the 2026 National Nursing Workforce Survey.

About NCSBN

Empowering and supporting nursing regulators across the world in their mandate to protect the public, NCSBN is an independent, not-for-profit organization. As a global leader in regulatory excellence, NCSBN champions regulatory solutions to borderless health care delivery, agile regulatory systems and nurses practicing to the full scope of their education, experience and expertise. A world leader in test development and administration, NCSBN’s NCLEX Exams are internationally recognized as the preeminent nursing examinations.

NCSBN’s membership is comprised of the nursing regulatory bodies (NRBs) in the 50 states, the District of Columbia and four U.S. territories. There are nine exam user members and 21 associate members that are either NRBs or empowered regulatory authorities from other countries or territories.

The statements and opinions expressed are those of NCSBN and not individual members