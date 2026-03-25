Sourcewell Awards Gordian’s IDIQ Contract to 32 Contractors Across Minnesota

GREENVILLE, S.C., March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordian, provider of data-driven solutions for all phases of the building lifecycle, announced today that Sourcewell has awarded Gordian’s Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract (Contract #091620-GGI) to 32 Minnesota contractors. This contract enables government and education entities across the state to access Gordian’s IDIQ solutions to expedite construction improvements and address maintenance backlogs, ultimately improving public community spaces throughout the state.

Sourcewell, headquartered in Staples, Minnesota, partners with education, government and nonprofits to boost student and community success. Created in 1978 as one of Minnesota’s nine service cooperatives, the organization offers training and shared services to central-Minnesota members. Throughout the United States and Canada, Sourcewell administers a large cooperative purchasing program with hundreds of competitively awarded contracts .

“Sourcewell has been a trusted Gordian partner for many years, and we are proud to continue expanding our cooperative construction offerings to agencies across Minnesota,” said Matthew Bausher, Chief Customer Officer at Gordian. “This contract allows us to equip owners with a fast, compliant way to complete critical projects while supporting local contractor engagement and strengthening communities throughout the state.”

The IDIQ procurement process enables facility leaders to complete repair, maintenance, renovation and straightforward new construction projects through a competitively awarded, publicly procured contract. Gordian’s IDIQ solutions are available nationwide through the Sourcewell cooperative, giving agencies immediate access to pre-qualified contractors without running separate solicitations. This one‑bid approach streamlines procurement, reduces negotiation challenges, accelerates project start times and ensures consistent, transparent pricing. Gordian’s model also fosters long‑term partnerships between owners and contractors, resulting in higher quality outcomes and smoother project experience.

Numerous competitively-awarded contractors are available to perform projects throughout Minnesota, including:

Acoustics Associates Inc

Allied Blacktop Company

Baratto Brothers Construction, Inc

Bituminous Roadways, Inc.

Bruce Kreofsky and Sons Incorporated

Design Electric, Inc

Eagle Construction Company, Inc

Ellingson Plumbing, Heating, A/C & Electrical

Ever LLC dba Climate Makers

Fed Serve, LLC

Hoffmann + Uhlhorn Construction, Inc. Hy‑Tec Construction of Brainerd, Inc.

Johnson‑Laux Construction, LLC

Kraft Mechanical LLC

Knutson Holdings, Inc.

Kraus‑Anderson Construction Company

Lee Construction and Maintenance Company dba LMC Corporation

Loeffler Construction Consulting, LLC

McDowall Company

Mid‑Minnesota Hot Mix Inc.

Minnesota Roadways Co. Nor‑Son Construction, LLC

Northland Constructors of Duluth, Inc.

Pavement Resources, Inc.

Peterson Sheet Metal, Inc.

RAK Construction, Inc.

Solid Rock LLC

The Jamar Company

Thelen Heating & Roofing, Inc.

Versacon, Inc.

VSI Construction, Inc.

Weidner Plumbing and Heating Co.

See the map provided for more details on the contractor availability in each region.

“As public agencies across Minnesota continue to advance essential construction and facility initiatives, this contract provides an efficient, dependable way to move projects forward with confidence,” said Tony Glenz, Director of Cooperative Contracts/JOC, Facilities at Sourcewell. “Our ongoing dedication to high standards and strong working partnerships remains central to supporting the communities we serve.”

Visit Gordian’s dedicated Minnesota landing page for more information about accelerated construction project delivery. Government and education entities across Minnesota can get started on projects right away by filling out this form.

About Sourcewell

Sourcewell is a self-funded government agency that equips schools, governments, and other public entities with dynamic solutions and services to drive positive impact. Throughout the United States and Canada, Sourcewell offers a cooperative purchasing program to streamline the public procurement process. On behalf of fellow public agencies, Sourcewell conducts competitive solicitations, awarding the most responsive and responsible suppliers. Agencies can purchase from hundreds of competitively solicited contracts delivered through local dealers and representatives.

About Gordian

Gordian (www.gordian.com) is the leading provider of Building Intelligence™ Solutions, delivering unrivaled insights, robust technology and comprehensive expertise that fuel customers’ success during every phase of the building lifecycle. Gordian created Job Order Contracting (JOC) and the industry standard RSMeans™ Data. Gordian empowers organizations to optimize capital investments, improve project performance and minimize long-term operating expenses.

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