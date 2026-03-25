Bitcoin Focus: Confluxcapital launches free arbitrage strategies, supporting one-click arbitrage of BTC, ETH, XRP, and DOGE.

London, United Kingdom, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conflux Capital, a new member of the cryptocurrency community, recently released a new mobile application designed specifically for quantitative arbitrage users. Headquartered in the UK, the platform focuses on providing quantitative arbitrage services based on major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, ETH, XRP, and Dogecoin.

With the launch of the new app, users no longer need to be in front of a computer; they can simply use their mobile phones to view strategy progress, profits, or adjust parameters in real time, greatly improving trading flexibility. Conflux Capital stated that it hopes to promote the popularization of cryptocurrency quantitative arbitrage by lowering the operational threshold, allowing more people to participate conveniently. Conflux Capital currently enjoys a user base of over 3 million in more than 195 regions and countries.





Key highlights of the mobile app launch:

* Track Arbitrage Strategy Status: This new mobile app offers a user-friendly interface, allowing users to easily view strategy progress, track daily returns, and manage investments.

* Enhanced Security: The app utilizes top-tier security protection from McAfee® and Cloudflare®, ensuring your digital assets are protected anytime, anywhere.

* Instant Rewards: New users who register through the app receive an immediate $20 sign-up bonus, and an additional $0.80 for daily logins.

* Track Arbitrage Strategy Status: From one-day strategy packages starting at $20 to long-term investments, users can choose from a variety of strategy options to meet different budgets and goals.

* Supports Multiple Cryptocurrency Settlements: Supports major digital assets such as XRP, DOGE, SOL, BTC, ETH, LTC, USDC, USDT, BNB, BCH, and XRP.

* 24/7 Reliability: The platform system is 100% operational, meeting user investment needs and providing 24/7 technical support. The mobile app ensures uninterrupted returns 24/7.

* As more and more people begin to pay attention to the development of crypto assets, the market is gradually maturing. We launched this mobile application to allow ordinary users to easily participate in AI-driven quantitative arbitrage without needing complex equipment or technical background. All you need is a mobile phone to get started.

Easy Steps to Start Arbitrage with ConfluxCapital

Step 1: Choose ConfluxCapital as your arbitrage strategy provider: ConfluxCapital's arbitrage method is simple and easy to understand; users can start using it in just one step on their mobile phones. The platform offers transparent daily earnings displays and flexible withdrawal methods, ensuring everyone can participate.

Step 2: Register an account: Visit the ConfluxCapital official website https://confluxcapital.com, create an account using your email address, log in, and access the control panel to start quantitative arbitrage immediately.

(Register now and receive a $20 bonus; only 728 spots left!)

Step 3: ConfluxCapital offers a variety of quantitative strategy packages to match different users' budgets and investment goals. You can choose a suitable plan based on your own situation and start earning arbitrage profits.

Users can choose from the following options:

Strategy Name unit price Days Total Revenue Starter Strategy $100 2 days $100+$6 Basic Strategy $600 5 days $600+$45 Advanced Strategies $5,000 15 days $5,000+$1,215 Elite Strategy $25,000 25 days $25,000+$11,250 Quantum Strategy $90,000 20 days $90,000+$36,000 Infinite Strategy $200,000 25 days $200,000+$110,000

After purchasing a strategy package, earnings will be automatically credited to your account the following day. When your account balance reaches $100, you can choose to withdraw to your cryptocurrency wallet or continue purchasing strategy packages to earn more earnings.

Join our partner program and earn up to 3% + 1.5% lifetime commission! (Level 1: 3% + Level 2: 1.5%) Become your own boss and start earning without any initial investment. Share in the profits and let your partners generate extra income for you. Earn up to $20,000 in extra rewards each month.

Real-world user case studies:

Case 1: Olivia, 31, from Austin, a marketing manager and single mother, is usually too busy with work to monitor her investments. She invested her $5,000 year-end bonus in a stable arbitrage strategy, checking the returns daily during her commute to save for her child's education.

Case 2: Klaus, 61, from Stuttgart, a retired teacher with traditional values, tried investing €17,000 on his children's recommendation. He likes the app's clear interface, which clearly shows daily returns, feeling it's like a "digital piggy bank."

Summary:

ConfluxCapital: Quantitative Arbitrage Solutions Tailored for All Investors. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned market participant, ConfluxCapital's diverse strategy packages are designed to precisely match your investment objectives and risk appetite. Furthermore, through our affiliate program, you can extend your yield network and build a sustainable passive income stream. Limited-time offer: Sign up today to receive a $20 bonus and start your quantitative arbitrage journey.

More information:

Visit the official website:https://confluxcapital.com

Download the application:https://confluxcapital.com/download/

Email:info@confluxcapital.com

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.