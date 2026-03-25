ASAPP Named to Fortune's America's Most Innovative Companies List 2026

NEW YORK, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASAPP , the Customer Experience Platform (CXP) behind AI customer service for the agentic enterprise, today announced it has been named one of America's Most Innovative Companies for 2026 by Fortune, in partnership with Statista. The recognition highlights ASAPP's commitment to advancing the frontier of AI-powered customer service and its transformative impact on enterprise contact centers in the agentic era.

"This recognition reflects what our team has been building since day one: AI agents that don’t just automate conversations, but deliver AI-powered end-to-end interactions and transform enterprises to serve their customers better in every way," said Priya Vijayarajendran, CEO of ASAPP. "Being named one of America's Most Innovative Companies is a testament to the innovation driven by our team and the trust our customers place in us to solve the hardest problems in customer service."

ASAPP's Customer Experience Platform , powered by GenerativeAgent® , enables enterprises to automate complex, multi-step customer interactions across channels with the accuracy, safety, and control that large-scale operations demand. Unlike solutions limited to simple deflection or routing, ASAPP handles end-to-end workflows while seamlessly integrating with existing systems and personalizing each interaction to the individual customer's context. Leading enterprises across industries including travel, financial services, insurance, telecom, and retail rely on ASAPP to dramatically expand contact center capacity and transform customer service from a cost center into a driver of business value.

Fortune and Statista evaluated companies across three equally weighted dimensions: product innovation, process innovation, and innovation culture. The methodology combines hard data — including intellectual property and research investments — with external assessments from innovation experts and internal evaluations from employees.

About ASAPP

ASAPP is the Customer Experience Platform (CXP) for enterprises purpose-built for customer service. Built for complex service operations, CXP orchestrates AI agents, human expertise, and enterprise systems to resolve customer issues faster and more accurately across voice and digital channels.

At the core of the platform is GenerativeAgent®, built specifically for customer service to listen, reason, act, and improve through interaction intelligence. Enterprise service teams use ASAPP to run customer service with measurable outcomes, governance, and production-scale reliability. To learn more about ASAPP, visit www.asapp.com .