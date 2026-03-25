Audited financial statements and management report of LITGRID AB for the year 2025

LITGRID AB, electricity transmission system operator, company code 302564383, registered office address Karlo Gustavo Emilio Manerheimo str. 8, Vilnius, Lithuania is publishing Company’s audited financial statements, management report and the independent auditor’s report for the year ended 31st December 2025.

Key financial indicators, EUR million 2025 2024 Revenue 431.1 378.3 EBITDA 48.9 60.5 Net profit 34.2 49.0 ROE, percents 13.0 19.7 Adjusted* EBITDA 53.0 47.6 Adjusted* Net Profit 37.7 34.3 Adjusted* ROE, percents 14.3 13.8

*The adjustment of the profitability indicators is made due to temporary regulatory difference from the regulated profitability approved by National Energy Regulatory Council. The indicators are adjusted by the correction of income, which has already been approved by the decision of Council when the regulated transmission service prices of the reporting period were approved. Also, the indicators are adjusted by the deviation of the Council-approved (regulated) and actual profitability of the reporting period, which Council will evaluate when determining the transmission service prices for the coming period.

Attachments:

Integrated annual report. The Independent auditor’s report.

Contact person for a more detailed information:

Jurga Eivaitė

Communications Project Manager

+370 613 19977, jurga.eivaite@litgrid.eu

Attachments