SEA Index and Nanni join forces to drive sustainable yachting

MONACO, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Superyacht Eco Association SEA Index has collaborated with Italian company Nanni to further strengthen an action-oriented approach within the yachting industry. The alliance was presented during the 30th Captains’ Forum at the Yacht Club de Monaco to an audience of captains, explorers and international specialists.

Nanni also took part in the high-level panel discussion 'From Certification to Action: Tools for More Resilient Yachting', which focused on the real environmental impact of onboard systems, the technical pathways to reduce emissions, and how certification frameworks such as the SEA Index can guide the sector toward operational improvements and more informed investment decisions.

“This collaboration between SEA Index and Nanni marks a new starting point for us. Nanni has now become Alliance, so it's part of the SEA Index Alliance, which we're building with banks, insurance companies and big players in the super yacht industry. What we liked about Nanni is that they come with real innovation and technology," said Natalie Quévert, General Secretary of the SEA Index.

A family-owned company with a strong international footprint, Nanni operates in more than 92 countries through a network of over 90 distributors and 700 service dealers worldwide. The company is dedicated to innovation, aiming to create value across the yachting sector with a particular focus on energy and propulsion systems.



“We believe the SEA Index is an excellent platform to introduce our solutions and our company to the superyacht and mega yacht sector,” said Gregorio Passani, Chief Business Officer and General Manager at Nanni. “It provides the ideal opportunity to present to captains and industry stakeholders the complementarity and complexity of our offering. We hope to achieve concrete results through sustainable solutions that support a greener future for navigation.”

Developed by the Yacht Club de Monaco and deployed internationally across around twenty ports and marinas, the SEA Index has become a leading framework for independent, scientifically verified environmental certification for superyachts. Its ambition is clear: to help the sector move from metrics to measurable improvements, supporting owners, shipyards, marinas and technology partners in adopting more sustainable solutions.

For more information:

Press Office LaPresse - ufficio.stampa@lapresse.it

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ef4dd151-dcac-4477-8264-6b59b6c9d892